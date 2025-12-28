Ian Wright and Mikel Arteta have commented on a “problem” for Arsenal after the north London side earned a narrow 2-1 win against Brighton and Hove Albion.

On Saturday afternoon, Arsenal earned their 13th win of the season in the Premier League to remain top of the table after 18 matches.

Man City piled pressure on Arsenal by beating Nottingham Forest in the early kick-off, but Arteta‘s side responded by picking up three points at home against Brighton.

The Gunners were far from convincing and had to overcome some nervy moments against Brighton, who would have equalised had it not been for a remarkable save by goalkeeper David Raya.

Since losing to Aston Villa at the start of this month, Arsenal have won their last three Premier League games by a one-goal margin and face Unai Emery’s side on Tuesday night at the Emirates.

Ahead of that game, Wright has explained why he thinks Arsenal’s lack of a cutting edge has become a “problem”.

“I think David Raya has probably saved our blushes with that amazing save,” Wright told Premier League Productions.

“But it’s a problem we’ve got at the moment, for some reason, with the chances we’re making, we don’t seem to be able to take the chances to be comfortable in the game, then the anxiety kicks in and then it feels like a basketball match kind of energy.

“Gabriel Magalhaes coming back, hopefully that will settle us down with the familiarity with him and [William] Saliba.

“But in the main, we’ve won the game and hopefully we can settle down and start taking these chances because I don’t think we will be able to get away with that too often.”

Arteta agreed with Wright, claiming the “margins should have been much bigger” against Brighton.

“Very happy with the performance, individually and collectively, so dominant. We were a big threat, so very pleased with all of that,” Arteta said.

“But the margins should have been much bigger. I mean, with the amount of situations, chances, open chances that we generated through the game, it should never be 2-1.

“But that’s the Premier League, that’s the step that we have to make. I think the first shot that they had, they scored the goal and then David has to make another save to maintain the result.”