Ian Wright says he “feels sorry” for Scotland fans as they’re being “let down on a massive scale” by the people making football decisions in their country.

Steve Clarke’s side beat Haiti 1-0 in their opening game of the tournament before falling to a 1-0 defeat to Morocco on Friday.

The Scotland fans have left a hugely positive impression on the tournament, in stark contrast to the performances of their team, who have managed just two shots on target in two games.

But Wright decided to take aim at Scottish football as a whole on ITV when asked about their World Cup to date.

“Two shots on target in two games,” he said.

“I feel sorry for Scotland, I feel sorry for the fans, I feel sorry for everything. Laura [Woods] asked me a question the other day about what Scotland can do next. I think it goes a lot deeper than that.

“Look at Norway, a country the same size as Scotland. 6,000 or 7,000 they’re averaging on a weekly basis in attendances (in their domestic league), Scotland are averaging 16,000.

“But Norway have managed to get a broadcast deal that is £25million more a year than Scotland. Obviously they have a better commercial outfit than them.

“As the same time, if you look at Scotland and their raw materials, you’re looking at amazing attendances, talent, storylines, grassroots participation.

“Somebody in Scotland is letting down this country on a massive scale. They’re very proud of them all over the world, the tourists.

“They’ve got to do more. It’s got to be a bolder, braver, vision for Scottish football.”

READ MORE: Scotland fans ask: ‘Should we apologise for enjoying ourselves?’

Brazil to come

Scotland are currently in line to qualify as one of the eight best third-placed teams, but may need something in their last group game against Brazil on Wednesday to ensure their spot in the knockout stages.

Brazil icon Neymar is fit to play against the Scots, but manager Clarke is wary not to focus on him as Carlo Ancelotti’s side have “so many dangerous opponents”.

“His qualities are without question,” Scotland’s manager said. “He’s one of the superstars of the modern era. We can expect a very dangerous opponent but I could go on about Brazil and so many dangerous opponents. Neymar is just one of them; even coming from the bench he would give them a lift because he is such an icon.

“Brazil have shown in the matches so far in this tournament that they are a big threat. I am sure they expect to be, as a minimum, last four of the competition.”