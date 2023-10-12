Ian Wright tips Arteta to go and get ‘last bit in jigsaw’ for Arsenal to topple Man City

Ian Wright has detailed his belief that Ivan Toney is the “last bit in the jigsaw” at Arsenal and Mikel Arteta will get the striker “if it can be done”.

The Gunners have started the season in a strong manner yet again. They’re second to Tottenham, but on the same points, and just a point worse off than they were at this point last season.

That they’ve kept up their good form from last term bodes well for the rest of the season, and adding to an already strong side could see them become even more competitive than they currently are.

They’ve been heavily linked with Brentford striker Toney of late, and TEAMtalk suggests Arteta is going to ‘make a huge push’ as he feels the star is the last piece needed to make the final strides to the title.

That’s a view shared by Gunners legend Wright, who feels the club need a star striker to finish things off, and that could push them past serial title winners Manchester City.

“You know the thing with the way we play and how we spread goals about last season,” he told Stick To Football.

“Yes it took us to a certain place but I don’t think the Toney links will go away.

“I believe that Arsenal in what we’re trying to do now – the margins are so small now – you cannot afford to miss those chances and not win those games. The Toney links don’t go away because you can see that’s probably the last bit in the jigsaw.

“It’s obvious for everyone to see that this is the last piece. He will do it if it can be done.”

Whether or not it can be done is another question. Reports have suggested Toney will command a fee of £80million, which isn’t cheap for somebody who’s not been able to play all season.

What’s more, Arsenal are joined by Chelsea in their interest in Toney. If the Blues can pay more, they might be in with a chance, though the Gunners do have the benefit of being in a much stronger position than their London rivals.

