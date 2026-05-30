A French reporter has outlined whether Ibrahima Konate is now set to perform a U-turn and stay at Liverpool after Arne Slot was sacked, and there’s speculation Mohamed Salah could also remain.

Liverpool sacked Slot on Saturday, with the Dutchman paying the price for overseeing an omnishambles of a season at Anfield.

The Reds’ hierarchy had hoped to give Slot another season, but determined the only course of action for the betterment of the club was to swing the axe.

Liverpool want to get back to a front-foot and aggressive style of play and leave Slot’s turgid, old-age pensioner brand of the game in the rear view mirror.

Accordingly, the Reds have chosen Andoni Iraola as their next manager, with talks to appoint the outgoing Bournemouth boss rapidly advancing.

The managerial change is one of many at Liverpool this summer, with plenty of movement in the playing personnel too.

Ibrahima Konate future clarified

Centre-back, Ibrahima Konate, could not agree terms over a contract extension with the Merseyside club. Given he’s out of contract next month, he’s on course to leave via free agency, with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG and Chelsea all hovering.

But with Slot fired, there is scope for departing players to iron out fresh agreements and remain in situ, but not in Konate’s case.

Taking to X, trusted French reporter, Fabrice Hawkins, revealed Konate is still heading for the exit door. What’s more, he’s already announced he’s going to his Liverpool teammates.

“Arne Slot and Ibrahima Konate leave Liverpool,” wrote Hawkins on X. “The French international announced it to his teammates; there will be no change of heart.”

Could Mohamed Salah stay after Arne Slot sacked?

It could potentially be a different story for legendary winger Salah, though it still looks like a long shot.

Salah still has another year left on his deal and it’s no secret he didn’t see eye to eye with Slot.

According to a not-so-reliable and notorious X account that does have over 700,000 followers, Salah could now perform a U-turn and would be open to staying if Liverpool reach out.

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* Salah ‘calls urgent meeting’ over last-minute Liverpool U-turn after Slot sack

After claiming the Egyptian has called an urgent meeting with his agent to re-assess his future, the account added: “Mo Salah is ready to return to Liverpool if the club reaches out.

“This comes right after the shocking news of Arne Slot being sacked as manager.

“It’s a pivotal moment for the club, and Salah’s potential comeback could reignite the team’s ambitions.

“His impact on the pitch is undeniable, and with the right leadership, he could help steer Liverpool back to the top.

“The question now is, will the club make the call? Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards have some serious decisions to make.”