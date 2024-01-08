Ibrahima Konate’s goal-saving block belonged in the opening scene of Saving Private Ryan

There are parts of any job that can be safely filed under ‘unpleasant necessities’.

Some jobs are made up of tasks that are inherently unpleasant such as bin collectors or repairing motorways in the middle of the night where the wind threatens to rip your face off.

For office workers, this can entail anything from meetings to socialising with colleagues where the thought of gnawing your own hand like it’s a KFC drumstick to eschew the tedium dictates your every thought.

You might think Premier League footballers are exempt from anything unpleasant.

Premier League clubs employ armies of staff to make the lives of their players as serene as possible, all while paying their players eye-popping amounts of wonga to kick an inflated orb on manicured pitches.

