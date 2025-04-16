Ferdinand tells Man Utd star to ‘go’ as Amorim won’t ‘play him where he’s best’

Rio Ferdinand has stated if he was advising Alejandro Garnacho, he’d be telling him “to go” from Manchester United, if they’re “not going to play him in a position where he’s best”.

Garnacho has been directly involved in 45 Manchester United goals in 135 games. He has made a good fist of it in the first team since coming through the academy.

Of that tally, 18 direct goal contributions have come this season. Garnacho’s role has changed since Ruben Amorim walked through the door at the back end of 2024, though.

He was playing fairly consistently under Erik ten Hag, but has sat on the bench for a few games under Amorim, and rather than being an out-and-out winger, in his system, Garnacho plays more as an advanced No.10.

On Rio Ferdinand Presents, United legend Ferdinand suggested the winger should be looking to the exit, given that is not the position in which he can best impact the game.

“If I was Garnacho’s advisors, I’d be off. I’d advise him to go because they’re not going to play him in a position where he’s best.”

And it might soon be easier for Garnacho to leave the club than it might previously have been. A recent report suggested United could lower their asking price for him down to around £34million.

The significant reduction in his price is reportedly due to the club’s desire to sell him.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Big Midweek: Arsenal in Madrid, Amorim and Man Utd’s ‘focus’, Ange faces sack, Nkunku

👉 Thierry Henry ‘bullied’ Man Utd kid in ’embarrassing’ Sky Sports segment

👉 Liverpool man who *must* leave, multiple Man Utd targets in Premier League transfer target XI

They had a couple of sides – Napoli and Chelsea – interested in the Argentine in the January window, but they were asking for too much, so Garnacho was not sold.

At the lower price, it seems likely that they will get bids, especially with both of those sides still said to be in the mix.

Chelsea play with genuine wingers in their side, but there is seemingly a route into the side, with none of their current crop standing out massively, and Napoli also play with more advanced wide men.

As such, Garnacho could have more joy in those systems than he has in Amorim’s at United.

READ MORE: Tottenham ‘keen’ on international goalkeeper as Vicario disaster prompts Man Utd battle