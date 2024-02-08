Giorgio Chiellini's infamous foul on Bukayo Saka at Euro 2020 would have earned him a blue card.

A blue card is set to be introduced into professional football which will see players removed from the field for 10 minutes.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has signed off on the introduction of the sin bin card, which will be shown to players who have committed a cynical foul or show dissent towards a match official, the Telegraph reports.

The cards have been trialed in grassroots football in Wales this season, with blue selected to differentiate it clearly from the yellow or red card.

The new protocol, set to be officially announced on Friday, will confirm that a player will be shown a red card if they receive two blue cards, or a combination of yellow and blue.

Top-tier competitions like the Premier League will be excluded from initial testing in the professional games, but the report claims ‘elite trials could being as soon as the summer, with the FA considering volunteering the FA Cup and Women’s FA Cup next season.

But sin-bins will not be used in this summer’s European Championship or next term’s Champions League after the president of Uefa, Aleksander Ceferin said last month that he was completely opposed to them, adding: “It’s not football anymore.”

Uefa won’t have a choice but to accept them though if, as expected, trials lead to them being added to the laws of the game.

Sin bins have worked successfully in rugby and IFAB have also reportedly approved a trial of another rugby rule that would see only team captains allowed to speak to the match referee about decisions.

It’s hoped that the threat of a sin bin will cut down on abuse of referees in any case, as well as the fouls which prevent promising attacks but don’t meet the threshold for a red.

Apparently one example given during the meeting was Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini’s shirt-pull on England’s Bukayo Saka in the final of Euro 2020, which only resulted in a yellow card.

