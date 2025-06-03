Feyenoord’s Brazilian forward Igor Paixao could soon be on his way to the Premier League amid interest from the English top flight.

Leeds United are among the clubs ‘explicitly enquiring’ about Paixao’s availability according to reports in the Netherlands, where the has been playing for the Rotterdam club since moving from Brazil in 2022.

The former Coritiba star, who can play in a number of attacking positions and offers flexibility for teams that play either with wingers or with demands that forwards run the channels, is understood to be a realistic target for Daniel Farke’s newly promoted Leeds as well as Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

According to Algemeen Dagblad, Feyenoord have confirmed interest in the player from the Premier League and Marseille but no concrete approach has yet been made.

“At Feyenoord, they know that Paixao can be plucked away by an interested club after a season with impressive individual figures in terms of playing time, goals and assists,” reports AD.

“But [they] will want to see a hefty transfer fee in return, reportedly [expecting] at least 40 million euros for the attacker who of course does not have to leave De Kuip at all.”

The 24-year-old is believed to have four years left on his Feyenoord contract, putting the club in a position of relative strength when it comes to negotiations. However, a demand of less than £40 million is unlikely to deter Leeds if they’re a serious bidder for Paixao.

He was called up for Brazil’s senior national team squad for the first time in February, a significant reward for a noteworthy third season in the Eredivisie.

Paixao operated mostly as a winger for a Feyenoord team that finished third at the end of a fairly turbulent campaign that saw head coach Brian Priske’s forward options decimated and results falling short of expectations at one of the Netherlands’ leading clubs.

Priske was replaced in the dugout by former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie and he too will be in the market for forwards this summer if Paixao follows Aston Villa signing Zepiqueno Redmond through the exit door at De Kuip.

Farke is understandably keen on an upgrade. With the last six promoted teams all relegated from the Premier League in the following season, Leeds will be desperate to strengthen their squad and should have the financial wherewithal to do so.

Paixao scored 16 goals and claimed 10 assists in the Eredivisie in 2024-25 and also got off the mark with a couple of goals in the Champions League.

The Whites have a group of capable attackers that includes Joel Piroe, Dan James, Wilfried Gnonto, Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford but very little in the way of Premier League pedigree.

With proven Premier League strikers likely out of reach, Leeds may well turn to consistent performers in leagues that have historically blooded players who went on to succeed in England.