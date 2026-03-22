Tottenham told to sack ‘worst appointment in history’ Igor Tudor as Carragher slams ‘weak’ defence

Jamie O’Hara has urged Tottenham Hotspur to sack interim head coach Igor Tudor immediately after their damaging 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, while Jamie Carragher has criticised the team’s ‘weak’ defence.

Tottenham salvaged some dignity in the Champions League on Wednesday, beating Atletico Madrid 3-2 at home despite being knocked out on aggregate. That sparked hope among sections of the Tottenham fanbase that Tudor might be able to steer them to safety in the Premier League.

However, Spurs hit a devastating new low on Sunday when they were brushed aside at home by fellow strugglers Forest.

Igor Jesus gave Forest the lead just before half time when he had a free header from a Neco Williams corner.

Morgan Gibbs-White, whom Spurs tried to sign last summer, doubled Forest’s advantage in the 62nd minute. He was incredibly left unmarked in the box, and Guglielmo Vicario should have done better to keep his effort out.

Substitute Taiwo Awoniyi had the final say as he held off Kevin Danso to volley home from a superb Williams cross, ending Spurs’ hopes of a late comeback.

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Spurs were booed off by the home crowd, and their former midfielder O’Hara has reacted angrily to the defeat.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: ‘Igor Tudor is the worst appointment in Spurs’ history, I told you he’s a fraud. [Johan] Lange, Vinai [Venkatesham], Tudor should all be sacked immediately.’

Lange is Spurs’ sporting director, while Venkatesham is their chief executive.

On Sky Sports, Carragher said: “Third goal, it was a brilliant goal from Nottingham Forest’s point of view. But all three goals are crosses into the box, sums Tottenham up that.

“Not winning challenges, people free, Morgan Gibbs-White for the second goal…

“There’s no doubt, that delivery [from Williams] is absolutely fantastic. But, as I said, that does sum Tottenham up. Weak.”

The defeat leaves Spurs in 17th, two points behind 16th-placed Forest. West Ham United are one point behind Spurs after losing 2-0 away at Aston Villa.

Spurs have been credited with interest in the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Robbie Keane, Roberto De Zerbi and Marco Silva.

However, managers such as Pochettino and De Zerbi are unlikely to take over so late in the season. Plus, if Spurs get relegated, they will have little chance of attracting such a big name.

Tudor only became Spurs boss on February 13, but he has looked out of depth ever since.

Spurs fans were baffled by the appointment, and their worst fears have been realised.

Tudor was ridiculed for his decision to start Antonin Kinsky in the first leg against Atleti, with the goalkeeper making two big mistakes and being substituted just 17 minutes later.

Not only did the appointment of Tudor effectively end Spurs’ chances of making the Champions League quarter-finals, it could also play a big part in costing them their top-flight status.

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