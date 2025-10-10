Illegal Premier League football streams threatened by new Amazon Fire Stick

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Amazon have launched a new Fire Stick that could spell the end for illegal streaming of Premier League fixtures.

The new Fire Stick Select launched this month is the first Fire Stick that does not use the Android operating system that is able to ‘sideload’ apps that use IPTV, a common method of streaming football without a subscription.

The new Fire Sticks differ from the previous generation because they use Amazon’s Vega OS, which means it is more difficult to access illegal streams.

Amazon Fire Sticks have been a major concern for the Premier League and its broadcasting partners Sky and TNT Sports, who say over half of all illegal streamers use the devices to access illegal streams.

Sky has the rights to 215 Premier League games in the 2025/26 season alongside Championship, League One and League Two fixtures. TNT Sports has the rights to 52 games and typically broadcasts them in the Saturday lunchtime slot.

TNT Sports also has access to Champions League, Europa League and Conference League fixtures, while Amazon Prime has access to one Champions League game per gameweek on a Tuesday night.

Sky charges £20 a month for Sky Sports when it is added to an existing Sky package, which means the cheapest way to access Sky Sports fixtures is by choosing the Essentials package and adding Sky Sports for a total of £35 a month.

Fans also have the option of buying monthly passes from Sky’s on-demand service NowTV. TNT Sports can be added to Amazon Prime subscriptions via a monthly pass that costs around £33 a month.

Amazon’s Fire Sticks are not illegal devices and when used properly allow fans to load their paid subscriptions onto the device and watch on TV. They allow users to watch other streaming services such as Netflix or Disney+.

They cost from just £20 for early Android versions and £50 for the newest model.

However, they also allow users to load on apps that allow access to illegal streaming. This is illegal and can lead to penalties including fines or even prison sentences.

Recent UK cases have seen people who supply illegal streaming services jailed for up to three years.