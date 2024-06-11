‘I’m happy’ – Liverpool star quashes rumours of Barcelona move in major Arne Slot boost

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz says he is “happy” at the club amid reported interest from Barcelona, before admitting he isn’t thinking about life at Anfield.

There have been plenty of reports linking Diaz with a move to Catalunya, with both the Blaugrana and Liverpool enduring changes in management ahead of next season. Dutchman Arne Slot has replaced Jurgen Klopp at Anfield following his emotional exit, while Hansi Flick has replaced Barca legend Xavi after his sacking.

Flick arrives after a difficult spell as Germany head coach but did lead Bayern Munich to the treble in 2020. He takes over a side who second in La Liga, 10 points adrift of bitter rivals Real Madrid.

Diaz dismisses Liverpool exit talk

Diaz, 27, has become a fan favourite on Merseyside since his £37m move from FC Porto in January 2022, and although his main focus is on this summer’s Copa America with Colombia, he has poured cold water over any speculation about his future.

“I am very happy there in Liverpool, it is a great team and club,” he told Gol Caracol. “I always wanted to play there, so I am very happy and calm.