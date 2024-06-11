‘I’m happy’ – Liverpool star quashes rumours of Barcelona move in major Arne Slot boost
Liverpool winger Luis Diaz says he is “happy” at the club amid reported interest from Barcelona, before admitting he isn’t thinking about life at Anfield.
There have been plenty of reports linking Diaz with a move to Catalunya, with both the Blaugrana and Liverpool enduring changes in management ahead of next season. Dutchman Arne Slot has replaced Jurgen Klopp at Anfield following his emotional exit, while Hansi Flick has replaced Barca legend Xavi after his sacking.
Flick arrives after a difficult spell as Germany head coach but did lead Bayern Munich to the treble in 2020. He takes over a side who second in La Liga, 10 points adrift of bitter rivals Real Madrid.
Diaz dismisses Liverpool exit talk
Diaz, 27, has become a fan favourite on Merseyside since his £37m move from FC Porto in January 2022, and although his main focus is on this summer’s Copa America with Colombia, he has poured cold water over any speculation about his future.
“I am very happy there in Liverpool, it is a great team and club,” he told Gol Caracol. “I always wanted to play there, so I am very happy and calm.
“I’m not thinking about anything else, I’m thinking about the Colombian national team, which is where we are.”
Injuries have been a problem since Diaz joined Liverpool, but he has become a key part of the squad, scoring 18 goals in 72 matches. He penned a five-and-a-year contract meaning he is tied down at the club until 2027.
Whether Barcelona could afford Diaz is very much in question, given how profound their financial problems have been over the past few seasons. Although president Joan Laporta has not shirked in signing new players during that time, Liverpool would be within their rights to ask for a hefty fee given how strong their hand is when it comes to Diaz.
His quotes will only strengthen that position, too, and it is unlikely the Reds will want to entertain such a high profile sale so early on in a new era.
There are plenty of questions for Slot to answer when he finally gets to work at Liverpool. Klopp’s final season saw the club launch an unlikely Premier League title charge when they were expected to be in transition. Although they ultimately ended up finishing third, there could be expectation on the Dutchman’s shoulders to build on that and compete with Arsenal and Manchester City again, as well as compete well in the Champions League.
