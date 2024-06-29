‘I’m not worried’ – Shearer on Newcastle star’s future amid Chelsea links

Chelsea have reportedly made an enquiry to Newcastle about Alexander Isak

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer is not concerned by reports linking Alexander Isak with a move away from St James’ Park in the coming days.

Isak, 24, became the first player since Shearer to score in 2003-04 to score 20 Premier League goals in a season for Newcastle and has been a real fan favourite since he arrived from Real Sociedad.

But the Magpies are reportedly one of a number of clubs facing up to a potential Profit and Sustainability Rules breach if they do not sell a player before Sunday’s deadline.

Chelsea keen to pounce for Isak

Chelsea have enquired about the striker’s availability, per the Mail, but Newcastle have asked for more than the £115m record fee Chelsea paid Brighton for Moises Caicedo last summer. They are also in talks over a new contract with the striker.

Other players, including Gambian winger Yankuba Minteh, who is yet to play a match for the club after spending the season on loan at Dutch club Feyenoord, and Anthony Gordon, have also been linked with moves away in recent days.

Shearer lauded Isak’s impact at St James’ Park and believes he will stay on Tyneside.

“I’m not that worried about Alexander Isak being linked with other clubs. I don’t think he’ll leave,” Shearer told Betfair.

“I don’t think it can happen. Newcastle supporters would go mad if it happened. What he’s brought to Newcastle and how good a player he is, I’m not sure Chelsea could afford him either.

“I’ve seen the reports and I don’t think there’s anything in that at all. I’d be amazed, angry and disappointed if he left Newcastle.

“He’s been linked with a number of clubs and that shows how well he’s done. He had a really good season.

“We know what he can do in front of goal. He’s a wonderful player. He likes Newcastle. I’d be amazed if he went anywhere.”

While on international duty with Sweden earlier this summer, Isak made clear his thoughts on his future. He does not want to leave the club.

“I’m really, really happy at Newcastle,” he said.

“I had my best season of my career. You can’t underestimate that. I love everything about the club, the fans, the city.

“I don’t really have any thoughts of moving or anything like that. I’m having a great time and I’m very happy with my life.”

Newcastle finished seventh in the Premier League last season but missed out on European qualification due to Manchester United winning the FA Cup.

