‘I’m so sorry’ – Tottenham, Newcastle on red alert, as Guardiola hints at January exit for Man City star

Pep Guardiola has admitted that he cannot see a place for Kalvin Phillips in his Manchester City team, who has been linked with Tottenham and Newcastle.

The England international rejected the chance to leave on loan in the summer after barely featuring for the Cityzens last season.

Phillips has played just 89 minutes of Premier League football this term and remains well down the pecking order.

Rodri was injured for Man City’s last game against Aston Villa but instead of playing Phillips, Guardiola opted to use John Stones and Manuel Akanji in the holding areas, with Rico Lewis and Julian Alvarez filling the midfield spaces.

Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes came off the bench to shore up the central areas, with Bernardo Silva, Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol all preferred by the manager as alternatives to Rodri.

In a recent press conference, Guardiola apologised to Phillips for his lack of involvement, before admitting that he could leave in January.

“I don’t know what will happen,” Guardiola said, seeming to hint at a winter exit for the midfielder.

“I feel so sorry for my decisions for him, I said many times. He doesn’t deserve not to give him minutes. I’m so sorry.

“It’s him I am asking for good personality, good character, thinking about the end. This is a perfect example.

“After that I have to give him something, I didn’t do that. It’s just because I visualise something, I visualise the team and things, I struggle a little bit to see him, that’s all.

“It’s not because I am not pleased. I feel so sorry for him. It’s a business, in the end I have to act professional.

“When I act… winning is a good decision and when we don’t win it is a bad decision. But when a young guy behaves [badly], I don’t care. The way he behaves with his mates, I care.

“Hopefully, he can turn around and I have said many times, I don’t know what will happen in January. If he stays I am more than pleased because he trains really good and he is a lovely guy.”

As mentioned, both Tottenham and Newcastle have been heavily linked with a move for Phillips in recent weeks, with both clubs keen to sign a new midfielder in January.

Based on Guardiola’s latest comments, it seems that an exit for the former Leeds United star is becoming more and more likely.

