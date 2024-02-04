‘I’m thinking three points’ – Seaman predicts Arsenal to produce ‘statement’ victory over Liverpool

David Seaman believes that Arsenal are going to produce a “statement” win over Liverpool in a crunch game that the Gunners have “got to win.”

Arsenal are sat behind the Reds and Manchester City in the Premier League at the moment. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side have a five-point advantage over the other pair – the same advantage Arsenal had over City at this point last season.

As such, the Gunners facing Liverpool this weekend represents a chance for them to cut into the lead, or for the Reds to extend it.

Seaman suggests that a win would be a statement from Arsenal, like their 1-0 victory over City earlier in the season was, and he thinks they need to pull it off.

“It’s a statement game. When I look at Liverpool I just see a team that’s on form, I see a great team, I see a great squad. For us to take points off them would be massive,” he said on the Seaman Says Podcast.

“I see this as very similar to the Manchester City game, when City came to the Emirates, and it’s a chance of making a statement and making people talk a little more about Arsenal because, at the moment, all the talk is about City and Liverpool.

“These are the games you’ve got to win, there’s no doubt about it. Especially at home.”

Not only does Seaman feel Arsenal have to win to get attention back on them and get into a more favourable position, but he believes they’re going to.

“We need to get back into that equation and that starts by, I was going to say getting a point… but I’m thinking three points. But it’s going to be so tough,” he said.

“It’s time to get back to business and these are the games that count. Take points off the teams above you and that’s what matters.

“I’m going to go for 1-0 to Arsenal. I quite like that score.”

Liverpool are in imperious form, having scored nine goals in their last two games in all competitions. They decimated Chelsea last time out in the league, with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s understudy Conor Bradley starring.

As such, it’ll be a tough game for Arsenal to get a positive result from, especially with form on the Reds’ side, given they beat their opponents 2-0 in the FA Cup less than a month ago.

