A pundit has brutally hit out at Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, who has been deemed an “immature Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy”.

Garnacho was earmarked as a major star for the future as he progressed through the ranks at Man Utd, but he has been heavily criticised for his performances this season.

20-year-old Garnacho only has four goals in his 28 Premier League appearances this season and head coach Ruben Amorim singled him out for his poor attitude following his arrival.

The Red Devils need to offload unwanted talents to raise funds for signings this summer, and the pure profit sale of Garnacho remains a possibility after he missed out on a move to Serie A giants Napoli in January.

Chelsea have also been linked with Garnacho and ex-United defender Paul Parker would seemingly be happy for his former club to get rid of the winger, who has proven an “immature massive disappointment”.

“We can’t keep using the excuse that Garnacho is young. He is not young anymore, at least not in football. He turns 21 in the summer, and before he knows, he will be 30. He needs to understand that and start performing,” Parker told SpilXperten.

“The best players, like Ryan Giggs, were not considered young when he was 21. Garnacho might be immature but he is not young anymore, and it is a massive disappointment that he is not performing at all.

“He is not playing like an adult and he is certainly not acting like an adult, and he has to have a good look in the mirror, to tell himself that he needs to stop thinking about being the next Ronaldo.

“He will never be that, so he has to accept the fact that he needs to work hard to get a decent career.”

Parker also claims Garnacho has “completely lost” the “fire in his belly” and is purely a “Ronaldo fanboy”.

“I liked him when he came through and he had that Argentinian fire in his belly, which he has lost completely. He has let himself and his family down. He has let his club down, because he is not taking advantage of the talent he was supposed to have,” Parker added.

“I am not seeing anything from him. The most important thing for him now is to understand what he is good at and what he is bad at. He can’t take on people, he is not quick enough and he doesn’t want to work hard.

“So, what is he actually good at? He needs to figure that out and show it, rather than just wanting to be the next Ronaldo.

“Because at the moment, to me, he just seems like a Ronaldo fanboy, who would rather make a few highlights to post them on Social Media rather than winning football matches and make this club great again.”