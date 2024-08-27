Imminent Liverpool transfer ‘unleashes whirlwind in Barcelona’ over ‘betrayal’ as another deal is ruled out

Liverpool have ‘unleashed a whirlwind in Barcelona’ over their late interest in a deal to to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus, according to reports.

The Reds are yet to make a signing this summer, although Giorgi Mamardashvili is currently undergoing a medical ahead of a €35m move before heading back to Valencia on loan for the season.

Jurgen Klopp left Arne Slot a good squad to work with after the German decided to call it a day at the end of last season – but there are still a few areas that could do with strengthening.

It is thought central midfielder and central defence are two of the biggest areas in need of work, while there have been links to a number of wingers over the summer transfer window.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed yesterday that a deal to bring Juventus winger Chiesa to Anfield is now a real possibility after Liverpool made an ‘initial approach’.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Liverpool have made an initial approach for Federico Chiesa as a possible option for the final days of the window. Chiesa is available on the market as Juventus want to find a solution and LFC made contact yesterday. Liverpool are exploring the conditions of the deal as Chiesa would be keen on a move to the Premier League.

“Further update on this story: Federico Chiesa has given his full availability to join Liverpool after initial talks. He’s excited about this possibility and contract won’t be an issue. Juventus want Chiesa to leave and asking price is around €15m. The deal is on.”

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365

👉 Federico Chiesa to Liverpool is a desperate transfer for everyone involved

👉 Mailbox: How Arne Slot’s Liverpool can win the Premier League in ‘funny’ outcome for Tottenham

👉 Mediawatch: Man Utd abandon ‘faultless’ Fergie transfer policy as Klopp pies off Premier League rival

Reports in Spain have built on that report from a Barcelona side of things by calling his decision to accept a deal to join Liverpool over the Catalan giants as a ‘betrayal’.

It is understood that Barcelona had put in ‘weeks of arduous negotiations’ before the ‘unexpected turn’ took place on Monday with Liverpool now leading the race to sign the Italy international.

Chiesa ‘had given the go-ahead for a change of scenery’ at the Camp Nou but the transfer intervention from Liverpool ‘has unleashed a whirlwind in Barcelona, ​​since the Italian player, excited by the possibility of playing at Anfield, is looking forward to joining the ranks of Liverpool.’

The report adds: ‘Liverpool ‘s arrival not only complicates the signing of the Italian, but also calls into question Barça’s overall strategy in the transfer market.’

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had also been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent days but Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio insists a deal is now ‘impossible’.

Speaking to bettingexpert.com, Di Marzio said: “Kvaratskhelia will stay at Napoli for sure.

“Napoli refused €200 million from PSG at the beginning of the market. The offer was for him and Osimhen together and Napoli said no because their chairman, de Laurentiis, promised to Antonio Conte when he signed a new contract, that Kvaratskhelia and Di Lorenzo will stay and the Napoli chairman doesn’t want to sell him after promising to the coach that he will stay.

“So I think he will renew his contract. His agent is in Napoli and I think there are no possibilities of Kvara joining Liverpool.

“The only real club that pushed for him was PSG. They wanted him as Mbappe’s replacement, He was first on the list. There was no way to start negotiations with Napoli and from that moment, the relationship between PSG and Napoli became a bit tough. So that’s why PSG did not come back for Osimhen yet.”