Igor Tudor is on the brink of the sack at Tottenham

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Danny Murphy believes it’s “impossible” for Igor Tudor to remain at the club following Sunday’s defeat to Nottingham Forest, while skipper Cristian Romero lamented the “stupid” errors that keep leading to goals after the 3-0 loss.

Spurs dropped to 17th in the table, and remain just a point above West Ham in the final relegation spot, after goals from Igor Jesus, Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi zapped any energy from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Umpteenth time this season.

Interim boss Tudor has now failed to win any of his five Premier League games in charge, losing four of them, and is expected to be sacked as Tottenham look to arrest what looks like an inevitable slide towards the Championship.

And speaking on Match of the Day, pundit Murphy saw no way back for the Croatian, admitting: “I think it’s impossible for him to stay. I really do.

“I think it’s really difficult for the players to play in an environment that’s so deflated and toxic.

READ: Tudor sack inevitable after shameful Romero proves Spurs are not ‘sleeping less’ at all

“The only way you can change that is either winning games which they’re not doing, or change a manager – what the fans want.

“If they keep him in charge – it’s five league games without a win. A new guy comes in, gets one win, all of sudden, it can turn quickly. I think it’s a risk worth taking and I think they’ll take it.

“The players don’t really look like they’re at it. They’ve had a couple of decent performances this week and maybe people thought that the corner had been turned, but confidence was low again after they conceded.

“He made two changes at half-time and that didn’t make them any better. If anything, they got worse as the second half went on.”

Meanwhile, skipper Romero has admitted his team-mates need to stop conceding “stupid” goals in a stark assessment following a 15th Premier League defeat of the season.

Speaking after the contest, Romero, who has made his fair share of errors in a disastrous campaign for the club, was asked by Sky Sports about how to account for the display.

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He responded: “Nothing. This season is tough, especially in this moment, another loss at home. The first thing for the fans is thank you for today because they stayed with us.

“The most important thing for us is the last seven finals.

“Now, everyone goes to their national teams, and when we’re back here [we] understand the situation is tough, but the most important thing is to play games like finals.

“It’s like this, it’s very tough and it’s [been] a bad season. Honestly, me, the first responsibility. Football is sometimes like this.

“The most important thing is staying together.”