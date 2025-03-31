A Spanish journalist has ruled out a potential move to Real Madrid for one of Manchester United’s most important players this summer.

Ruben Amorim’s first summer window is likely to be one of the busiest we’ve seen in recent times as a multitude of players could exit as he aims to reshape the squad in his image.

The Portuguese manager’s first season in charge has been a difficult slog, and his side is primed to finish in the club’s worst-ever Premier League position and they hold a slim hope of winning the Europa League as they await the quarter-finals.

One player who has been consistent throughout the entire campaign is Bruno Fernandes, who has been their best player and most consistent performer, totalling over 3000 minutes of action and 44 appearances – a figure that rises to over 4500 when you factor in international minutes and that tops the Premier League’s list.

During that time, he’s amassed an incredible 16 goals and 16 assists and has managed a goal contribution in all five competitions he has played in. Plus, he has also dropped into a deeper midfield role as well to help Amorim’s system and has had arguably his best season at United, all things considered.

Now 30, and with two years left on his deal, he has reached an age and stage of his career where he could have one big move left, but journalist Paco Gonzalez has ruled out any potential move to Real Madrid in the summer window, which will be a boost to United fans.

Speaking to Cope‘s Tiempo de Juego, he claimed that if Luka Modric departs, it is unlikely they will look to Fernandes to replace him. “Today they published in England that Real Madrid wants Bruno Fernandes and has made an offer of £90m. He’s 30 years old, he’s very good,” he said.

“Maybe many teams ask for a pass to watch a game, but maybe it’s a scout that Real Madrid has for England or a man going to see someone else.

“But for a 30-year-old guy, Madrid paying 90 million, knowing the calculations Florentino Pérez has in his head, that signings have to be paid off and they have to be young, seems impossible to me. If they’re free, I mean, if they arrive for free, yes. If not, well, no way,” González explained.

United’s rebuild

With 95 goals and 82 assists in 277 games for United, Fernandes has arguably been the club’s best signing since the Sir Alex Ferguson era, as he hit the ground running and has managed a consistent flow of goals and assists ever since.

He is being viewed as fundamental to their rebuild, which could see a mass exodus of players that includes Johnny Evans and Victor Lindelof who both are out of contract this summer.

There’s also the likes of Christian Eriksen, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Casemiro, Rasmus Hojlund and others, and with the possibility of having no European football to offer players, bringing in the desired targets could still be a difficult task.

Regardless, one of their biggest goals will be keeping hold of Fernandes, who has become a fan favourite despite United’s struggles.