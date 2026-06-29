‘Incredible’ Arsenal star backed to ‘step up’ and fire England to World Cup last 16

Former England defender Kyle Walker is backing Bukayo Saka to ‘step up’ and join Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham in making headlines at the World Cup, as the Three Lions prepare to face DR Congo in the Round of 32.

England failed to inspire for the second game running as they beat Panama 2-0 on Saturday to secure top spot in Group L and a clash with DR Congo, which will take place in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Bellingham and Kane were again on target for Thomas Tuchel’s men over the weekend, but Walker insists England‘s two talisman will need more support from their teammates if they are to have genuine aspirations of winning the tournament – and he’s backing Saka to deliver.

The Arsenal winger earned his first start of the tournament against Panama and Walker, who earned 96 caps for England, saw signs that Saka is ‘going to come into it [the tournament] now’.

READ: Gary Neville claims England star is ‘not right at all’ as Ian Wright insists he ‘needs a break’

“You need players like Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane to be firing on all cylinders for England to do well at the World Cup,” the Manchester City legend, who earned 96 caps for his country, told The Sun.

“Bellingham is looking very good and Harry is doing what Harry does. Jude was probably the best player against Panama, and drove them forward in the second half. Meanwhile Harry got a standard Harry Kane goal.”

Saka backed to deliver for England

Saka, meanwhile, is being backed to deliver his best form again, when it matters most for his country, despite being one of the wingers accused of being ‘arrogant and ignorant’ in the win over Panama.

Walker added: “These players need to perform, of course they do, but you need others to step up as well. And I feel Bukayo Saka is going to come into it now.

“Against Panama those were his first proper minutes from the start, getting up to the rhythm of the game.

“He is an incredible player and in the last few seasons has been nothing short of brilliant despite his injuries.

“Saka is one of the more senior members of the team and he has to take games by the scruff of the neck like Jude and Harry do.

“We can’t just lean on certain players either, everyone needs to chip in. Everyone needs to up it now another five or ten percent because the opponents are getting better.

“We got off to a flyer against Croatia, then hit a little stumbling block with the draw in the Ghana game.

“The Panama performance, though not brilliant, stepped it back up again. We topped the group and that was our main objective.

READ NEXT: England starting right-back vs DR Congo named with decision on Declan Rice return

“Knockout football is when it really matters. You can’t win a tournament in a group stage, but you can lose one by going out.

“You put the shirt on with pride, it’s all about the badge, and playing with your heart on your sleeve. But England are going to have to start playing their best football now.

“Any game in this tournament is going to be a difficult one from here on.”