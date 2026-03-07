Max Dowman started for Arsenal as they beat Mansfield in the FA Cup fifth round, and manager Mikel Arteta had high praise for the 16-year-old after the game.

Dowman has been seen as a future star at Arsenal for a while. He rose to public view as a result of some mature, starring performances as a 15-year-old in pre-season prior to this campaign.

Now 16, Dowman has played both in the senior team and the academy this season, scoring six goals at the lower level and assisting once in senior football.

His second Arsenal start came on Saturday, Dowman playing in the midfield against League One Mansfield, and playing 77 minutes in the match.

He impressed his boss, with Arteta praising the 16-year-old after the match.

He said: “Very proud of him, very proud as well of Marli [Salmon].

“Obviously, two 16-year-olds starting in the FA Cup. That tells us a lot about them, their personality and the quality that they have. And Max, I think he was exceptional.

“When the ball is bouncing all over the place and you have people in your back, the way he handles time and space and the touches that he takes, it’s just incredible.

“Especially at the speed that he delivers those actions. But that tells you the talent that we have.”

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

* Rice proves Arsenal title-race delusion and need for ‘outside noise’ in three words

* ‘Most embarrassing’ Arsenal player under ‘worm of a man’ Arteta named and shamed for ‘blatant cheating’

* Ranking Arsenal’s last eight PL games from easy to potential bottle job

Of Arsenal’s players against Mansfield, only goalscorers Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze got a higher SofaScore rating than Dowman’s 7.4.

The midfielder played two key passes, created one big chance, and completed 22 of 27 passes.

He also made four successful dribbles and three progressive carries, as well as recovering the ball seven times and having fives shots – three of which were on target.

While Mansfield are clearly not the toughest of opponents, they gave Arsenal a scare with a goal to level the scores in the second half before the Gunners got back in front later on.

But that Dowman is able to boss the midfield at 16 years of age, against grown men who have been playing the game far longer and therefore have not only more experience, but are more physical, is a great sign for his development.

Every time he impresses Arteta in the first team gives Dowman more chance of getting the nod in more important matches.

He has already played once in the Champions League and twice in the Premier League, albeit only for short periods, but he is gaining credit in the bank with Arteta for more games in the future.

READ MORE: Nothing can possibly stop Arsenal now they have beaten by far the greatest team the world has ever seen