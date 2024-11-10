‘Incredible’ Man Utd star ‘loved’ by Amorim with INEOS tipped to ‘sell Ten Hag signings in January’

New Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim gestures during a match in charge of Sporting

Incoming Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has lauded one player he will work with following his move to the Premier League giants.

Amorim has been appointed to replace Erik ten Hag, who was sacked at the end of last month.

The 39-year-old was linked with Liverpool and West Ham in the summer but Man Utd have secured the up-and-coming head coach’s services.

His final game as Sporting Lisbon boss is on Sunday night in the Primeira Liga against Braga and will officially join Man Utd on Monday.

Amorim has a big job as Man Utd have only won four of their opening eleven Premier League games. In the Europa League, they have just one win in four group matches.

The new Man Utd boss may look to overhaul his squad in the coming months but summer signing Manuel Ugarte will likely benefit from his arrival.

The Uraguay international previously worked with Amorim at Sporting Lisbon and should have a big role under the new regime at Old Trafford.

Ahead of his arrival, Amorim has hauled Ugarte, who “has a lot of room to grow”.

“All the Uruguayans I managed are incredible and that’s why I love them. Ugarte is a very talented boy and has a lot of room to grow. I am very happy to know that I have him back at Man United.”

As mentioned, there could be a overhaul at Man Utd next year and former Everton chairman Keith Wyness reckons ‘summer signings could be sold in January’.

In an interview with Football Insider, Wyness said: “I think some of Ten Hag’s players will want to go in January.

“That will probably be welcomed by the United management.

“They’ve got to reset the whole situation, but it’ll be July before Amorim starts to see his fingerprints on the squad.

“They’ve got a lot of juggling to do under a lot of pressure. A lot of that has been self-inflicted.”

Amorim has also commented on Man Utd’s chances of signing Sporting Lisbon players in January or next summer.

He said: “I won’t be signing [Sporting players] in January, that’s what I said.”

Despite this, Amorim is more open to the prospect of signing Sporting Lisbon players in the summer.

“I don’t know about the summer. The main thing is to hold on until the summer [laughs]. After that, we’ll see, Sporting’s players are very good players. I don’t know. We’ll see.”