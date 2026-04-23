Fulham standout Harry Wilson has been told why he should reject a summer move to Liverpool and join Aston Villa instead.

Wilson is nearing the end of his contract at Fulham and should secure a big move in this summer’s transfer window.

The 29-year-old, who previously had a spell at Liverpool, has unexpectedly been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season, having contributed ten goals and six assists in his 31 Premier League appearances.

He is a big reason why Fulham are among a host of clubs in contention to qualify for Europe, and head coach Marco Silva recently lauded the attacking midfielder.

“He’s been incredible,” Silva said in January.

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“Right now everything he touches becomes something magic, something that will have an impact. You just have to try to take the best from him.

“It’s the best moment of his career definitely. He’s enjoying and he’s worked very hard. His numbers are top, incredible. Very humble, a hard worker always.”

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has explained why he thinks Wilson would be better off at the Villans over Liverpool and Chelsea.

“Very good footballer,” Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT about Wilson.

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“There’s talk that maybe Aston Villa, on a free transfer. 29 years of age, suits Aston Villa this summer because I’m not sure they’ll have big, big money to spend.

“Free transfer, not ridiculous wages as well. Ten goals, six assists so far this season in the Premier League, some screamers as well.”

Fits into style and will get more starts

“He fits into that Aston Villa style, even if he plays off one of the wings, sometimes they come in. (John) McGinn does, as we’ve seen (Morgan) Rogers do, or (Emi) Buendia.

“Harvey Elliott will obviously go back to Liverpool, so Aston Villa will probably be left with Buendia who has had some good games but he’s not consistent.

“So, it just makes sense to play under a manager like Unai Emery. You’re going to a club that, fingers crossed, are fighting for titles, they’re going to be in the Champions League.

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“If you’re Harry Wilson, it’s a no-brainer because if he tries to look at maybe a Liverpool… Chelsea, but maybe a Liverpool, maybe he doesn’t start enough games.

“But at Aston Villa, he will get more starts. I think that move makes sense for him and Aston Villa.”