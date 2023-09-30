Incredible ‘significant human error’ behind Liverpool VAR mistake explained; MOTD sum whole mess up

The quite unbelievable circumstances which led to a Liverpool goal in their defeat to Spurs being incorrectly disallowed for offside have been revealed.

Liverpool were beaten for the first time this season in incredibly controversial circumstances as Joel Matip’s own goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time saw their nine-man resolve finally broken by Spurs.

Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were sent off in either half in north London, with goals from Heung-min Son and Diogo Jota in between.

But much of the game hinged on the moment when, with the scores still level at 0-0, Luis Diaz scored a seemingly – and ultimately definitely – legitimate goal that was immediately flagged for offside by the on-pitch officials.

That was the fatal mistake, it turns out, as those in the VAR booth deemed it such a cut-and-dry call that they apparently backed the initial decision by referee Simon Hooper and his team, thinking they were confirming the legitimacy of the goal when they were actually doing the opposite.

That is one “significant human error”, as the PGMOL later put it.

This explanation was first offered on social media by ESPN editor Dale Johnson, very much an influential voice in matters such as these.

‘So the VAR, Darren England, checked offside thinking the onfield decision was “goal”,’ he wrote. ‘It was a quick offside check because it was clear Diaz was onside, so he told the referee “check complete”. In telling the ref “check complete” he is saying the onfield decision was correct.

‘So the “human error” by the VAR team is getting the onfield decision wrong. Not by failing to draw lines etc. The lines were drawn and Diaz was clearly onside. The huge, quite unbelievable error was misunderstanding the onfield decision.

‘As soon as Spurs take the free-kick for the offside, which they were set up for, the decision cannot be rolled back. Can only imagine the VAR room when that free-kick was taken….’

On Match of the Day, the panel could not grasp quite how it all played out.

“It’s pretty inexplicable really,” Gary Lineker said.

“It is. It’s incomprehensible, Gary,” Alan Shearer replied.

“I don’t know. The one bit of VAR that we have accepted and that we’ve learned we can’t argue about was this – the offside. This is going to put so much doubt into decisions that have gone on beforehand and that are going to go on in the future, because of this. It is a monumental error. It is clearly onside.”

“We saw it straight away, didn’t we?” Lineker replied.

“We actually spotted it straight away,” Shearer confirmed. “Within a second or two we said, ‘hang on a minute, that’s not offside’.

“Now, what we’re led to believe is that Darren England, who is the VAR, and Daniel Cook, the assistant VAR, they’ve done everything they should have done in terms of drawing the lines, but instead of saying to the referee, ‘you need to allow a goal because that is not offside’, for some reason he’s had a huge lapse in concentration and instead of saying that he’s actually said ‘check complete’.

“My argument to that would be: what is the point of them having an assistant VAR? Because I’ve worked it out, there’s about 30 to 35 seconds between them making the decision and then allowing kick-off.

“He’s had a moment of panic or a lapse in concentration, whatever. It’s a huge error. So that’s the VAR Darren England. The assistant VAR, why can’t he then say, ‘hang on a minute, before you kick-off we need to stop this’, rather than going through this process of saying ‘we’ve made a huge error’?

“They should have, and I think could have stopped it before kick-off.”

Offering his two cents, Micah Richards added: “It’s time isn’t it, though? Everyone’s talking about VAR taking too long, basically they’ve panicked in the moment, made a mistake and it’s been horrible.”

There are just so many questions. How did the VAR just presume the goal had been given when the flag immediately went up and Diaz barely celebrated? Why didn’t anyone intervene as soon as it became apparent Hooper had given Spurs a free-kick for offside? Why didn’t they offer the actual explanation themselves instead of spokespersoning some bumwash about “significant human error”, only to confirm the story when someone else reported it? How has the explanation made it considerably worse? Why hasn’t the audio been released yet? Just how will Howard Webb and his grand transparency make this all better?

None of it makes sense. What an absolute mess. A ludicrous, hilarious mess.