INEOS ditch Man Utd legend Ferguson in latest casualty of their ‘cost-cutting programme’

Legendary Man Utd boss Sir Alex Ferguson is the latest casualty of INEOS’ ‘cost-cutting programme’ at Old Trafford, according to reports.

After his decision to leave his position as Red Devils boss in 2013, Ferguson was retained by the Premier League side as a global club ambassador and club director.

Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, four League Cups and two Champions Leagus during his 27 years as Man Utd manager.

And now The Athletic‘s Adam Crafton reports that ‘Manchester United new part-owners INEOS has continued its cost-cutting programme by ending a multi-million pound annual commitment to Sir Alex Ferguson.’

Crafton adds:

‘INEOS has been exhausting all avenues to reduce costs and that led it to zoom in on the club’s commitment to Ferguson, aged 82, who is still a regular attendee of games in the directors’ box both at home and away matches. ‘But now, in a face-to-face meeting at Old Trafford, INEOS founder and CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe told Ferguson that the club are seeking to reduce costs and are no longer prepared to sustain his payments. United sources — who, like all in this piece, spoke anonymously due to the sensitivity of the subject — said that the matter has been dealt with amicably and he will remain a non-executive director at the club and be welcome to attend games. ‘The club’s majority owner, the Glazer family, has previously been satisfied to sanction the payments to Ferguson. According to sources familiar with the thinking of Joel and Avram Glazer, the most prominent of the siblings at United, they believe much of the value that the club continues to generate is owed to Ferguson’s work and legacy, and therefore they did not begrudge him a handsome settlement following his retirement. ‘Ferguson has also never joined the chorus of former United employees who have publicly criticised the Glazer family’s management of the club.’

With current Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag under pressure to turn around results this season after a terrible start to their Premier League campaign, England legend Paul Gascoigne reckons the Red Devils should bring Ferguson back for “one season”.

Gascoigne said: “It’s like me as a player, I knew I was good. And it doesn’t matter who I was up against, or replacing, for instance, no problem.

“To follow Alex Ferguson, a few of them, even Jose Mourinho didn’t last long, David Moyes not for long.

“Looking at Ten Hag, I feel sorry for him a bit. I would love Alex Ferguson to take over just for one season and just see what he could do with those players because I think some of them take the p*** out of Ten Hag.

“You’ve got to give the man a bit of respect and it’s such a massive club, I don’t think some of the players realise who they’re playing for.”