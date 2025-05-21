INEOS put two Man Utd stars ‘up for sale’ in order ‘to make way’ for new £30m signing

Man Utd have put Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee on the transfer list as they prepare for an imminent new signing, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a nightmare season with Ruben Amorim’s side now guaranteed to go down as the worst Man Utd side in the Premier League era.

Man Utd are currently 16th in the Premier League with only ten wins to their name all season as they get set to play their final match of the season at the weekend.

But first they will face Tottenham in the Europa League final on Wednesday night in Bilbao with the winners getting a place in the Champions League next season.

Only four Premier League sides have scored fewer goals than Man Utd this season with Zirkzeen and Hojlund coming in for lots of criticism.

The two strikers have only scored seven goals between them in the Premier League this season and now Man Utd are looking for a new centre-forward in the summer.

And now Football Insider claims that Man Utd have put both Zirkzee and Hojlund ‘up for sale’ ahead of the summer transfer window in order ‘to make way for top striker target Liam Delap’.

The Ipswich Town striker is ‘set to arrive at Old Trafford in a £30million deal with United in pole position to secure his signature ahead of Chelsea and Everton’.

It is understood that at least one of Zirkzee or Hojlund will need to be sold ‘to free up space in the squad and raise funds for further summer business’.

Last week, Sky Sports transfer expert Kaveh Solhekol went into detail on Man Utd’s interest in Delap with a deal said to be “very close”.

Solhekol said: “Yeah, that release clause is £30million because Ipswich have been relegated.

“What we’re hearing this afternoon is that Manchester United are in pole position to sign him. One source has even told us that he believes the deal is very close and that the player would be happy to move to Manchester United, even though United aren’t having a great season. He still feels they’re a big, big club.

“We’ve heard something similar about Matheus Cunha, the Wolves forward, who may also be moving to United.

“I know, looking from the outside, people may think United aren’t doing very well — so why would players want to move there? But you’ve got to remember, Manchester United are still one of the biggest clubs in the world, and a lot of players want to play for them.

“Obviously, the top, top players have other options, but lots of clubs are interested in signing Liam Delap — Chelsea, for example. Potentially Nottingham Forest as well.

“But I think it’s interesting that United are currently in pole position, and we believe the player would be happy to move there. Although, I think maybe we should wait and see what happens in the Europa League final next week.

“I think United will be able to pay his release clause anyway. It’s £30million, which, in the grand scheme of things for top clubs — even in the PSR era, even if you’re not in the Champions League — United should be able to afford.

“But I think from a player’s perspective, it might be wise to wait and see what happens over the next few days. For instance, whether Chelsea are going to be in the Champions League, and whether Manchester United will be. But I think, regardless of that, I get the feeling the player would be up for moving to United, even if they don’t make the Champions League.”

But Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher doesn’t think Man Utd would be the right move for Delap as he thinks it’s a “big step” for the Ipswich man.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “I don’t think Delap should go to Man United.

“What happened to [Rasmus] Hojlund, sometimes when you’re going from a team who have been relegated – I know Man United are 16th, but they are one of the biggest teams in the world, with the eyes and ears on them.

“I think that’s such a big step. I know people might say it’s not in terms of league position, but Man United are a monster.

“I do [think he’s an upgrade on Hojlund], but I almost think that next step should be Everton or something.”

Carragher added: “You know you’re going to play every week, you’re going to be the main man, you’re going to feel like one of the best players in the team.

“He’s the best player in the team at Ipswich, everything goes through him, so go to another club where you’re that for two years, then go to Man United or wherever. A team playing in the Champions League or trying to compete at that sort of level.”