Some influential figures at Real Madrid are pushing for Arsenal star Declan Rice to be signed instead of two other star Premier League midfielders, according to our friends at TEAMtalk.

Real just finished second in La Liga for the second year running, while they also bowed out in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in both of those seasons. They improved their squad between those campaigns and will surely do the same this summer.

The suggestion is that they are going to go big for a midfielder, with long-term target Rodri still firmly in their thinking, along with Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez, who seemed to perhaps be saying an emotional goodbye to Blues fans after the last game of the season.

But insider Graeme Bailey has learned that some influential figures at Real instead want to sign Arsenal midfielder Rice.

He tells TEAMtalk that some in the hierarchy are making the case that the Gunners star is currently the outstanding all-round midfielder in Europe and should be top of the wishlist.

There are multiple parts of Rice’s game which are said to have impressed observers at Real, including his leadership, physicality and technical quality.

The Englishman played a vital part in Arsenal winning their first Premier League title since 2003/04, scoring four goals and assisting seven more as he put in some very consistent performances throughout the campaign.

Rice also scored once and assisted twice in the Champions League as the Gunners reached the final, where they were beaten by holders Paris Saint-Germain.

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Rice didn’t miss a minute of the knockouts, and was captain in the second leg of Arsenal’s quarter-final against Sporting CP, reinforcing the leadership which has caught the eye of Real.

Bailey said: “Real want a midfielder, we know that, possibly even two.

“They love the thought of Rodri, whilst Florentino Perez is a confirmed admirer of Enzo Fernandez, who has made it clear in previous months that he is keen to leave Stamford Bridge.

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“But one name that I have heard is Declan Rice.

“Some who have the ear of Perez are making it clear to him that they should be making sure Rice is on their radar.”

All three men would surely cost north of £100million, so there might not be a lot between them financially, but for Real, getting the right player will matter more than the money it costs to lure a star in.

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