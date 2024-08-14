Injury-hit Arsenal receive timely boost ahead of Premier League opener

Arsenal are set to start their season with a string of injury woes to cope with but could welcome back a player who Mikel Arteta has backed to make a huge impact for his team.

Jurrien Timber missed most of his maiden campaign with Arsenal last term with an ACL injury sustained on the opening weekend.

The Dutch fullback also skipped Arsenal’s final three pre-season fixtures against Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen and Lyon with a minor foot problem but he has now returned to training.

There is hope that he will be passed fit to feature against Wolves on Saturday and Arteta believes that he could become a fan favourite if he takes his chances in the team.

“We’re all desperate to have him on that pitch,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

“His leadership, his skills, his composure, the way he competes, his intelligence – I think he’s going to bring so much to the team. We’re gonna love him.”

The manager said that Timber’s recovery was proceeding well and they were upbeat about his chances of featuring in the first match of the Premier League season for the Gunners.

“It is fine. He’s been doing some individual work, that’s clear now, and we expect him to be ready to train with the group next week because he has had no reaction. Very positive,” Arteta said in a press conference following a training session on Wednesday.

If the 23-year-old makes the XI against Wolves, it will be his first start since that ACL injury sustained against Nottingham Forest on the first day of last season.

Arsenal has a few injury concerns heading into the first weekend, with midfielder Fabio Vieira doubtful and defenders Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney definite absentees.

Vieira, who also suffered with several ailments last season and missed 20 games in all, also missed the Emirates Cup triumph against Lyon owing to a minor hip problem. Tomiyasu, who missed 13 games last season, is anticipated to be out for several weeks.

“I think it will take weeks on that one, unfortunately, and poor Tomi because of everything that he does. But he’s going to have to be patient and work through it because I think it’s going to take a few weeks,” Arteta said.

The future of Scottish defender Kieran Tierney at Arsenal looks to be doubtful. After being left off the squad list in last weekend’s pre-game program, there has been more talk regarding his possible departure.

However, Tierney is still at the club, and an injury sustained during Euro 2024 may jeopardise his transfer possibilities in the current window. Tierney suffered a hamstring injury during the group stage, and there is scant information about his planned return to play or future.