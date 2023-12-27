Injury-hit Brighton lose Kaoru Mitoma for ‘around six weeks’, Roberto De Zerbi confirms

Kaoru Mitoma calls for the ball during game for Brighton

Roberto De Zerbi expects injury-hit Brighton to be without wingers Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra for between four to six weeks.

Mitoma suffered an ankle issue during last week’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, while Adingra sustained a hamstring problem at Selhurst Park.

The pair are among up to 10 Seagulls players set to miss Thursday evening’s Premier League clash with Tottenham.

“Tomorrow we have more or less 10 injured players, maybe eight but (the other) two players can’t start the game,” said Albion boss De Zerbi.

“Mitoma is one of them. We lost Kaoru for around six weeks – four, five, six weeks.

“Adingra, I think he needs four, five weeks (recovery). Tomorrow, no Mitoma, no Adingra.”

Japan international Mitoma is now a doubt for the Asian Cup, which begins on January 12, while Ivorian Adingra’s participation in the Africa Cup of Nations, which starts the following day, is uncertain.

Brighton will also be without Ansu Fati, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Solly March, Julio Enciso and Joel Veltman against Spurs.

Left-back Pervis Estupinan, who has not featured since November 9, and midfielder Adam Lallana may only be fit for appearances from the bench at the Amex Stadium.

