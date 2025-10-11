Insider Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that Tottenham are among the teams ‘closely monitoring’ a Brentford forward who scored 14 goals when being managed by now-Spurs boss Thomas Frank.

Frank signed eight new players upon arrival at Tottenham. Some were already on their way through the door, but the boss did his bit to secure star names such as Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons and Joao Palhinha.

The new manager has his team in a great position – third in the Premier League after seven games, and just two points off rivals Arsenal in top spot.

Frank has turned things around from a 17th-placed finish last term under Ange Postecoglou, but wants to keep pushing Tottenham on.

He could do that by luring one of his former players to the club. According to transfer insider Plettenberg, Tottenham are one of the clubs who are ‘closely monitoring’ the development of Kevin Schade – who played 74 games under Frank.

The forward also scored 14 goals in those games and assisted another five.

Spurs are reportedly showing interest for a move in the summer of 2026. Plettenberg refers to the potential switch across London as ‘one to watch.’

It is not the first time there has been a link between Spurs and one of Frank’s former disciples since the manager switched Brentford for the north London club.

He pushed for the signing of Bryan Mbeumo initially, and there was a suggestion that he wanted to make the move, before he instead headed to Manchester United.

Spurs were also linked with Yoane Wissa, but he then made the move to Newcastle.

The aforementioned pair are two of the highest-scoring players to ever feature under Frank, with only Ivan Toney above them.

Schade is 13th on the list, but could conceivably climb much higher if he joins Spurs.

It is not clear how much Brentford would ask for if they were to sell the German international, but he has a contract which runs until 2028 and he cost £22million when he initially signed, so it’s fair to assume he’ll be a bit above that figure.

When there has been interest in him previously, a figure between £43.5-52.2million has been mooted.

As such, Spurs might have to fork out a good sum to land the German, after spending over £200million in the summer.

