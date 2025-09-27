Tottenham have been told they have got to land a former Premier League star

Former Tottenham scout Bryan King has told Spurs they have “got to” land a former Premier League star on £410,000 per week, as a separate report has revealed his desire to return to Europe.

In their first five games of the league season, Tottenham won three and drew one. They also made a winning start to their Champions League campaign, and progressed after their first League Cup fixture.

Things are looking up for Spurs, but new boss Thomas Frank will want to ensure his side remain competitive throughout the season, and has January signings in his sights.

They have been linked with former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, who’s been plying his trade with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal since 2023, and former scout King feels that’s a signing Tottenham should definitely pursue.

He told Tottenham News: “He would certainly be a good addition to Spurs’ squad.

“He did very well in the Premier League when he played here before; he was always a name that was at the forefront for Wolves. He’s young enough to still have a future somewhere in Europe, be it in the Premier League or somewhere else.

“To get a player of that quality for that kind of price, Spurs would be foolish not to go for it. They’ve certainly got to make a move to bring him in.”

Indeed, at 28, Neves still has a lot to give, and according to a report from TBRFootball, he feels he’s in his prime, and therefore wants to come back to Europe.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

👉 Harry Kane is £56.7m no-brainer; he has always been only one rung below Messi

👉 Tottenham ‘lining up’ Leeds ‘gold’ as (not that) ‘New Virgil van Dijk’ in three-club battle

👉 Harry Kane reaches ‘agreement’ for next move he’d be ‘delighted to accept’ for two reasons

Spurs, Newcastle and Manchester United were all reportedly spoken to about Neves in the summer and remain informed on him.

Insider Graeme Bailey said: “I am told that Neves thinks there is ‘unfinished’ business in England – he had a wonderful time at Molineux and he is still highly respected.

“But it is not a given that he moves back to England. A return to Portugal would be considered whilst there is strong interest in Spain and Italy too – he is not going to be short of options.

“It is believed that Neves, given his substantial earnings during his stay in Saudi Arabia, won’t be looking for similar wages – he is in a good position that he will be able to choose the best club for him – this move will not be about the finances.”

Whether Spurs or any other English side gets Neves, then, remains to be seen, but he is out of contract with Al-Hilal at the end of the campaign, so a good proposal could see him land anywhere.

READ MORE: Spurs ‘could’ sign Palmer, Vinicius and De Jong with three players somehow surviving £1.2bn spree