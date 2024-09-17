Insider rates Arsenal chances of January Osimhen transfer, amid break clause and reduced fee

The chances of Victor Osimhen signing for Arsenal have been rated

Arsenal insider Charles Watts has rated the likelihood of the club going after Victor Osimhen in the summer, with a break clause and reduced fee helping their case.

Osimhen has been linked with some of the Premier League’s biggest sides of late. Chelsea made genuine attempts to get him through the door in the summer, while the Gunners have also been mentioned.

But for the minute, he is on loan at Galatasaray, after being pushed out by Napoli. In the Nigerian’s first game, he thought he had scored, before the goal was attributed to Abdulkerim Bardakci.

In any case, his performance has roused fans of some clubs, with Arsenal mentioned, and insider Watts rating the chances that they go after the striker in January.

“I saw Victor Osimhen marked his Galatasaray debut with an [assist] at the weekend. Inevitably, some Arsenal fans were quick to pounce on that and use it as a reason why the club should look to bring him in during the January window,” Watts told Caught Offside.

“I don’t know the exact ins and outs of it, but it appears he does have a break clause in his loan agreement that could see another club land him in January for a lower fee than his original release clause from Napoli.

“I just don’t really see it happening though in terms of Arsenal.

“As I’ve said before, I’ve never really been told about any Arsenal interest in Osimhen since the summer of 2022, when they ended up moving for Gabriel Jesus instead.

“So I would be surprised if they go for him in January. I think, if and when they do go for another striker, it might be a slightly different profile to the Nigeria international.

“And anyway, right now they are very happy with what Kai Havertz is offering them as the central striker.”

It’s suggested Arsenal are one of 10 sides who can take advantage of a break clause in Osimhen’s Galatasaray loan deal, meaning he could move there before his period in Turkey is up.

His release clause at parent club Napoli is also believed to have been reduced to £63million.

But Chelsea are being heavily tipped to go back in after failing to get Osimhen in the summer, and with Arsenal looking unlikely to move for him, their route could be clear.

