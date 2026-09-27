Insider reveals Man Utd response as JJ Gabriel transfer saga nears conclusion

Manchester United are refusing to give in, though a trusted transfers reporter has revealed the likeliest outcome for JJ Gabriel, and that outcome isn’t far away.

Man Utd were rocked earlier this month when 15-year-old wonderkid, JJ Gabriel, requested to be de-registered at Old Trafford.

Gabriel isn’t your run of the mill prospect, and is widely regarded as one of the most talented youngsters the Red Devils have produced in their entire history.

As such, losing the player would be a bitter pill to swallow, and United are fighting tooth and nail to change the player’s mind.

That’s according to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, with their insider, Graeme Bailey, revealing the latest on Gabriel’s situation.

Bailey noted Man Utd aren’t throwing in the towel, though the looming date of October 6 could bring bombshell news.

That is the date of Gabriel’s 16th birthday, and given he holds an EU passport, that is the first day upon which he can move abroad to a club within Europe.

Chelsea are Gabriel’s leading suitor as far as English sides go. However, the expectation is Gabriel will move abroad, with his camp pushing for a new chapter in another country.

JJ Gabriel saga could conclude on October 6

It’s no secret Real Madrid and Barcelona are lurking with intent. Bailey confirmed both LaLiga giants have held discussions over the player’s signing.

PSG and German trio, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, have all registered their interest. But per Bailey, the signs point towards Gabriel landing in Spain.

From Man Utd’s perspective, the priority remains convincing Gabriel to remain in situ, though there’s been no progress on that front so far.

And aside from Gabriel being eligible to join a European side when he turns 16 on October 6, that is also the date upon which he can appoint an official agent.

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Bailey stated: ‘The situation is also expected to take another significant step forward once Gabriel turns 16 on October 6, when he can officially appoint an agent.

‘TEAMtalk understands that Epic Sports supremo Ali Barat is primed to become Gabriel’s first agent. Barat is regarded as one of the leading figures in the industry and is expected to play a role in determining the next step of Gabriel’s career.

‘For Manchester United, the priority remains to convince Gabriel to commit to the club, despite the lack of progress so far.’