The United man could be on his way to Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the precise chances that a Manchester United man joins Chelsea, as he has reiterated that the star ‘will leave’ the club.

United could allow a number of their first-team players to leave this summer. A number of attacking players have been linked with the exit.

Last season’s loan departures Marcus Rashford and Antony are both likely to leave – the former permanently and the latter potentially on another loan.

Fellow forwards Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee and Alejandro Garnacho are also each being linked with exits.

Garnacho was reportedly told by Ruben Amorim that his United career was over, the boss apparently saying: “You better pray that you can find a club to sign you.”

Since then, insider Romano has stated the winger will be leaving. He has reiterated that to DAZN, while stating Garnacho ‘could stay in England’ and placing the chances of him landing at interested side Chelsea at a ’35 per cent chance’.

What calculations have gone into that percentage are unclear. But it is evident that Garnacho would like to head to Stamford Bridge.

It was reported at the beginning of June that the winger had told his agent to make it clear that he wanted to play for Chelsea next.

There will seemingly be chances for him to move out of England too, though.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Frank ‘demands’ Man Utd transfer hijack in style of deal which enraged Liverpool rival

👉 Paul Scholes tells Man Utd to ‘just buy’ England star during defeat to Senegal

👉 Man Utd want Poland international to replace Amorim starter as Ligue 1 star ‘asks to leave’

Bayer Leverkusen are linked, as are Napoli and Atletico Madrid, so there are three potential leagues there. Elsewhere, it’s been reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has demanded Al-Nassr sign Garnacho during contract negotiations.

It’s believed Garnacho is on the radar of the Saudi Pro League side as a result of Ronaldo’s demand, but it’s not clear if they would be able to sign him.

It would be a step backwards for a player to leave United for a move to Saudi Arabia at just 20 years of age.

But Ronaldo is an idol of Garnacho’s, and he got to play just six games with him at United, so there might be a chance that he’d be willing to move to play with him for a period, knowing there’s a lot of time left in his career to go elsewhere.

READ MORE: Tottenham blow as PL star chooses Man Utd for four reasons as transfer ‘will get done’