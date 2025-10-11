Transfer insider Jorge Nicola has revealed Tottenham are ready to pay £26.1million in order to land Vasco da Gama winger Rayan, who is also on the radar of Chelsea.

Spurs have a much improved attack this season. Indeed, after seven games, their forwards have fired them to third in the Premier League, with 13 goals – only two sides have scored more – having been ninth at the same point last term.

New winger Mohammed Kudus is one of the main drivers in Tottenham‘s form, with one goal and five assist already.

Fellow new signing Xavi Simons has frequented the left flank, despite the fact he has shown himself to be more comfortable as a No.10 to this point in his career.

Kudus is capable of playing on both wings, though, and Thomas Frank could drop Simons into midfield and switch Kudus to the left if he signs a new right-winger, which is now on the cards.

Transfer insider Nicola has revealed that Spurs are ready to pay £26.1million in order to land Vasco da Gama wide man Rayan.

The Brazilian has scored 14 goals and assisted one more in 2025. A recent report suggested that while Rayan has a £34.3million release clause, Tottenham would likely only have to pay in the region of £17.4-26.1million.

That they’re looking to pay towards the top of that range is due to interest from rivals Chelsea and Aston Villa, per Nicola.

Spurs certainly seem to be the most advanced in the pursuit of the 19-year-old. Indeed, a previous report suggested representatives have already spoken to Rayan’s agents about a January move.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

👉 Tottenham: ‘No doubt’ ENIC sanction takeover on one condition as internal ‘mood’ revealed

👉 Tottenham ‘concern’ under Frank revealed as Spurs eye January loan for former ‘best in world’

👉 How Thomas Frank is making Tottenham Hotspur less Spursy…

What’s more, they have done groundwork on securing a work permit for the winger so that he would be able to make the move.

A call-up to the Brazilian senior team will make obtaining a work permit easier, and it’s believed Rayan is close to being selected to Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

That is a sign that he’s progressing very quickly, as the likes of Neymar and Endrick both found their way into senior squads at young ages, and found themselves making moves to big European clubs.

Indeed, Rayan could be the next Brazilian starlet both to find international recognition and get an early move to Europe to prove his talent overseas.

READ MORE: Tottenham ‘looking at’ signing £86m striker amid Dominic Solanke ‘issue’