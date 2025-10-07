Could Jude Bellingham be on his way to the Premier League?

An insider has tipped Jude Bellingham for a ‘shock’ return to the Premier League, while an England team-mate feels the midfielder being left out of the Three Lions squad has “done him good.”

Bellingham has not played club football in England since he was 17 years old. He joined Borussia Dortmund as a teenager, following just one season with Birmingham which showed him to be a quality talent.

After three years with Dortmund, Bellingham made a mammoth move to Real Madrid, where in 105 games, he has been directly involved in 66 goals and won five trophies.

After surgery in the summer, Bellingham has played just five times this season, and only one of those games – a 5-2 loss to Atletico Madrid – saw him start.

That’s the only league game Real have lost this season, winning each of the seven others.

It seems they are coping fine without Bellingham, and a trusted X insider account has suggested a return to England is on the cards.

They posted: ‘Don’t rule out shock for Jude Bellingham in the summer.

That the Premier League account has been tagged suggests the information is that Bellingham could make a return to England to play in the top flight for the first time.

Meanwhile, England team-mate Anthony Gordon has revealed he feels Bellingham’s exclusion from the next Three Lions squad is a good thing for the Real Madrid man.

He said: “I think we all know that if he is playing week in, week out for Real Madrid, he is going to be in the England team.

“You definitely notice when he is not here because he is such a big presence, such a big player. But he has been injured, he has had a tough couple of months and it’s probably done him some good to be honest because he has played so much football for his age. He’s younger than me, like.

“It’s crazy. He’s played so much football – this has just given him time to build a rhythm up and start playing again.”

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso has suggested Bellingham will return to importance under the new manager when the international break is over.

He said: “Yes, after two weeks of training, he will be even better. He’s going to be very important in the next phase in October. This break gives us the time Jude missed in preseason because of his surgery, and we have a packed schedule.”

