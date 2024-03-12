Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino says “all the players are available”, including Lionel Messi, for the Champions Cup clash against Nashville.

Martino’s men host Nashville in the second leg of their Champions Cup last 16 clash on Thursday morning.

The first leg was a feisty 2-2 draw, with Miami fighting from two goals down thanks to goals from Messi and a last-gasp strike from Luis Suarez.

Messi was absent for the MLS loss at home to Montreal after being rested for the second leg.

Speaking ahead of the match against Nashville, Martino confirmed that the Argentina captain is available.

“All the players are doing well, all the players are available,” Tata said when asked specifically about Messi.

“We want to compete well in every competition,” he added. “It’s clear the league is just starting, while in the Champions Cup we have a decisive match tomorrow where there’s no room for error.

“When we planned ahead of the season, we contemplated this situation: a game in between Champions Cup would likely be a league match where we’d make important changes.”

Messi has scored three goals and provided one assist in three MLS appearances this season.

The Barcelona legend has recently been joined in Miami by his old team-mate Suarez.

Suarez is also again linking up with former Blaugrana team-mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba – who scored in the recent defeat to Montreal.

Meanwhile, Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender says “it’s always fun” to play against Nashville.

“Our last meetings with them, it’s kind of come down to the wire,” he said. “Very competitive, very gritty games… I think it’s a good rivalry and I think it’s always fun to play them.”

