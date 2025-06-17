An Inter Milan star is reportedly ‘more than ever considering leaving’ after the exit of Simone Inzaghi, while Manchester United have recently entered the frame for him.

United have landed a couple of new players already this summer. Young full-back Diego Leon has joined from Cerro Porteno, while a decent chunk of money has gone on Matheus Cunha.

After a 15th-placed finish in last season’s Premier League, United might need more reinforcements.

According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils and Atletico Madrid have both ‘expressed interest’ in the signing of Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi.

And they have been given some level of confidence that a transfer could be possible.

The report suggests that manager Inzaghi’s departure to Saudi Arabia has Frattesi ‘more than ever considering leaving’.

It’s believed he’s disappointed by his lack of playing time last season – though he played 47 times in all competitions – and has sent a ‘clear message’ to his entourage to begin discussions with ‘potentially interested clubs’.

That could give United hope that a move for the midfielder – who scored seven goals and assisted two more last term – could move there.

That said, there is competition from Napoli, and they could have the best chance of landing Frattesi. Antonio Conte is said to have identified the midfielder as a ‘priority’ and Frattesi himself is ‘prioritising’ Serie A, as he’d rather stay in Italy than leave.

That would seemingly put the Italian champions at the top of his list.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 ‘He knows everything’: Man Utd, Spurs target Mbeumo hails Frank with transfer decision made

👉 Man Utd make ‘direct contact’ for £85m striker; move ahead of Liverpool amid one advantage

👉 Buyer ’emerges’ for Rasmus Hojlund with Man Utd transfer decision made on ‘fundamental’ star

A potential United exit could help their cause, though. The Dane has been a target of Inter for a while, and it’s been reported recently that he is ‘ahead of everyone’ on their priority list and there has been an ‘acceleration’ for the transfer of late.

If Inter are to be given an easier route to Hojlund, they could potentially return the favour and allow United the chance to land Frattesi.

His preference could make or break a deal, though. It’s believed the Inter midfielder will command a fee of €35million (£29.8m), but while that should not be hard to come by, he could reject the chance to sign for United in favour of a Serie A club.

That figure should also not be hard for Napoli to pay, after they won the title last season, so there’s a chance the Red Devils are out of luck.

READ MORE: Man Utd scout Nice star after Amorim demand as £32.8m double swoop takes shape