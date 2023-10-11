International football is coitus interruptus so let’s go all the way in April instead

We’re in that September to December phase of an international break every four weeks. I love international football. It is the last democratic level of football, but this is not the way to organise the playing of those games.

One of the major attractions of football is the rhythm of the league and European games. This doesn’t seem understood at an administrative level. It allows us to shape our lives around those games, no matter at what level you follow a club and that is an important thing. This isn’t the entertainment business, this is football. It’s different. It has a societal and social element and even its own peculiar sanity. The fixture list is the rock to cling to in the swollen fast-flowing river of life.

The international fortnight breaks that connection in a clumsy, ugly fashion. It gets in the way of club football and club football is the heartbeat of the game. Okay, it doesn’t at lower levels but the beauty of Saturday is still, even now, that we are all there together; it is a communal understanding and experience on a molecular level. The international break robs us of that and requires us to build it back up every four weeks.

It would surely be better to play the league season to its conclusion and then play the international games in one six-week bash. So we finish the league in mid-April and then move into the international period which takes us to late May. Injuries are always a crap shoot anyway, the player not available in autumn may be fit in the spring and vice versa. So that’s no barrier.

This makes practical sense. The idea that we interrupt the flow of the season feels lumpy and pointlessly so. Having a ‘mini’ international season in April and May would develop its own culture. It would be an excellent compliment to the league season and allow us to treat it less like one-off games and more like a tournament in itself. It would develop its own dynamics and culture. Brand it up in some way if you like or just call it the International Season. I know I’d look forward to that.

As I say, I enjoy international football – well it’s football innit – but the games are just two islands every four or five weeks and that doesn’t allow them to develop their own culture, dynamics or rhythm.

I’m sure the players would prefer not to have to go on international duty and disrupt their routines by doing so. Sticking all the games into six weeks at the end of the season would allow them to stop thinking about domestic football and get their head around playing for their country. In a tournament year, the squad would be together for at least two months, again, making it more like the club game culturally. It would be beneficial for all.

The only reason it doesn’t happen seems to be tradition. But so many other traditions have been trampled over in pursuit of commercialism, that barely seems like a reason at all.

The international week hiccups are not welcomed by the majority of football’s audience. Quite why the authorities ignore this fact so blatantly when they’re supposed to be giving the people what the people want and are quick enough to say so when it suits them, is a mystery. It doesn’t benefit the players, the clubs or the international managers who would surely prefer to have a group together for an extended period. So why does it keep happening?