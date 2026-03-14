‘Intriguing twist’ as Newcastle plan ‘shock move’ for Man Utd, Man City target if duo leave

Newcastle could look to re-sign Man Utd, Man City target Elliot Anderson if Sandro Tonali or Bruno Guimaraes leave over the summer, according to reports.

Interest is high in Tonali and Guimaraes with the Newcastle duo wanted by clubs in the Premier League and abroad ahead of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle have no interest in allowing them to leave but there have been rumours that the Geordies may have to sell one of their star players in order to give themselves more flexibility in the summer transfer market.

And TEAMtalk have now claimed that if they do sell Tonali or Guimaraes then Newcastle ‘could spring a surprise’ on other Premier League sides Man City and Man Utd ‘by making a shock move’ for Nottingham Forest midfielder Anderson.

It is understood that ‘contingency plans are already being discussed internally and Anderson’s name has been mentioned as a potential replacement option’.

Anderson is now reportedly valued between £90m and £100m, which would be the Geordies’ most expensive transfer of all time, but ‘the prospect of returning to his hometown club could yet prove an intriguing twist in the story.’

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Man Utd and Man City have both been credited with strong interest in Anderson and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Forest star is “very high on the short list” at the Etihad Stadium in particular.

Romano said on his YouTube channel earlier this week: “Manchester City will sign a midfielder this summer. For sure, it’s going to be an important midfielder. Man City want to go strong for a midfielder..

“There were links with Felix Nmecha at Borussia Dortmund, but I’m told that story was not true. Man City never opened talks for Nmecha. He’s never been on the list, so he’s not the name we have to consider. I told you Dani Olmo [is not happening] and I’m telling you now Nmecha, who signed a new deal with Borussia Dortmund, was never an option.

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“But what I can tell you is that a serious target, very high on the short list of Manchester City for the summer transfer window, is Elliot Anderson, the midfielder, former Newcastle player, now at Nottingham Forest.”

Romano added: “Still nothing done, still nothing decided. It will depend on Forest—Premier League or not—it will depend on the pricing, it will depend on the player; several things.

“But Manchester City have already started thinking about the midfielder short list, and in this short list, Elliot Anderson is a name that is absolutely high. He is one of the players under consideration for the midfielder role, and I would say from my understanding, he’s in the top three—probably top two—of targets for Manchester City this summer.

“Elliot Anderson is a top target for Manchester City, so I expect City to make moves for the player in the next weeks and months because he’s super appreciated.”

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