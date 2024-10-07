According to reports, Inter manager Simone Inzaghi has turned down the opportunity to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Man Utd boss Ten Hag is under massive pressure but managed to avoid defeats against FC Porto and Aston Villa last week.

Several managers have been linked with Ten Hag’s job in recent weeks, including former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Inzaghi is an interesting name that has been thrown into the equation.

The Italian has been massively successful at Inter, winning three Super Cups, two Coppa Italias and a Serie A title, and reached the Champions League final in 2023.

Leaving San Siro for Old Trafford is deemed unlikely though, with reports in Italy claiming he has turned down the chance to replace Ten Hag.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 16 Conclusions somehow on Aston Villa 0-0 Man Utd: Ten Hag sack question deferred but unanswered

👉 ‘Man Utd didn’t get spanked’ as Ten Hag defended as job ‘difficult to laughable’

Man Utd owner Ratcliffe goes ‘all-in’ on Ten Hag sack

A report from Sport Italia (via Sport Witness) states that Man Utd contacted Inzaghi last term and have tried again in the early stages of this season.

Unfortunately for Red Devils owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Italian manager ‘prefers the project at Inter’ and does not want to move to Old Trafford amid the ‘spiralling situation’ at the club.

It is claimed that Ratcliffe is willing to give Inzaghi a huge salary and transfer budget but this has not tempted him.

Man Utd are clearly big fans of the 48-year-old, going ‘all-in’ on him this time, asking if he would be willing to replace Ten Hag ‘immediately’.

Their reported approaches have been rebuffed and Ten Hag remains in charge for now.

While Sport Italia claims Man Utd have made an attempt to appoint Inzaghi, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says there has been no contact.

Indeed, Romano believes Inzaghi will remain in charge of Inter for the season.

“I can tell you that there is absolutely nothing going on. No chance. Simone Inzaghi is, and will be Inter manager for the season,” he said.

“There is no doubt or discussion. It’s not about money or United, Inzaghi is working for Inter, and Inter working with him.

“That’s it for this season. Nothing to mention but in the future, we will see. Never say never. For the moment, I can guarantee there is nothing ongoing.”

Following Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Aston Villa, Man Utd manager Ten Hag insisted that a fourth clean sheet of the season proves his side are progressing under his management.

The Dutchman said: “I think the performance of United was very good – defending but also the in possession part, I think we controlled the game.

“I think it was in balance – we created some chances, but not loads. On the other side, also Villa couldn’t create chances so the two teams kept each other in balance

“This is our fourth clean sheet, so you can tell we are going in a good direction.”

👉 MORE: Manchester United news | Premier League sack race | Who will be the next Man Utd manager?