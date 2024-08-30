Armando Broja on the bench during a Premier League match

According to reports, Ipswich Town have re-opened talks to sign Albania striker Armando Broja from Chelsea.

Broja is out of favour at Stamford Bridge with the Blues working on a transfer.

Ipswich recently emerged as a realistic destination for the 22-year-old, who has been training away from the Chelsea first team.

Kieran McKenna’s side looked set to confirm the signing of Broja on loan with an obligation to buy before a deal collapsed.

The deal failed to come to fruition due to a reported ‘paperwork issue’, leaving Broja’s future uncertain given the unlikeliness of featuring for Chelsea under Enzo Maresca.

The young striker is currently injured but an exit before Friday’s transfer deadline remains the best outcome for Broja and Chelsea.

After the proposed Ipswich deal collapsed, it all went rather quiet regarding the Albanian’s future, but it looks like a move to Portman Road could still happen.

Chelsea, Ipswich transfer talks ‘revived’ with Broja future uncertain

According to The Athletic correspondent David Ornstein, Ipswich have ‘revived talks with Chelsea’.

The Tractor Boys remain keen on signing Broja on loan despite a foot injury ruling him out until mid-October.

Both cubs ‘remain in communication’ after the breakdown in talks last weekend, Ornstein adds.

Ipswich have reportedly made ‘two new offers’ which the Blues have ‘rejected’ with an outcome still being ‘explored’.

Broja has been loaned out by Chelsea three times in his young career, playing for Vitesse, Southampton and Fulham.

Chelsea have loads to do with hours left in the summer transfer window.

As well as selling several players, they remain in the market for a new striker, with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen top of their list.

Osimhen is also in talks with Al Ahly after Napoli accepted a bid from the Saudi Arabian club.

Al Ahly have also agreed a fee with Brentford Ivan Toney, though the player has actually accepted the club’s contract proposal, according to reports.

It looked like they would sign both strikers but that has been deemed impossible due to squad registration rules in the Saudi Pro League.

Osimhen is expected to cost around £60m, while Toney – who has also been linked with Chelsea – is set to leave Brentford for £36m with his contract expiring next year.

