Ipswich Town vs Arsenal prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Ipswich Town will welcome Champions League giant-killers Arsenal to Portman Road for Super Sunday in a likely fruitless pursuit of their Premier League goals.

On paper, Arsenal are readying one final push for the title, while Ipswich will keep fighting until they’re officially relegated.

The hosts have a 14-point deficit to make up over six matches, meaning they need to be near-perfect while hoping for a West Ham collapse. Likewise, Arsenal are 13 points back, having slipped further away amid their European success.

The tractor has already left the barn on both fronts, and it’ll take more than a tractor to pull Town to a great escape.

They’ll need a minor miracle just to beat Mikel Arteta’s side if the form book is anything to go by, or hope for a classic Arsenal handbrake slip.

Unlike Southampton, who are speeding towards the Championship like a Massey Ferguson with no brakes, Kieran McKenna’s side are at least putting up a fight.

They may have come within touching distance of a three-match unbeaten run recently, but their home record is shambolic, and they were fortunate not to concede six against Chelsea.





Ipswich Town vs Arsenal prediction:

If Arsenal are allowed half as many opportunities in the box as Chelsea were, then we expect them to score four or five.

Ipswich have fared much better on the road than they have at home, collapsing and conceding 18 goals in their last five matches at Portman Road.

Man City stuck six past them, Forest scored four, and even Spurs found the net four times without exerting themselves. To top it all off, Southampton scored twice and won.

Arsenal’s recent record hasn’t exactly been perfect, and it’s been a while since we saw the Gunners put a team to the sword on their travels.

West Ham and Crystal Palace were on the wrong end of a five-goal thrashing earlier this season, though absent players had a hand in seven of those goals.

Still, Town will concede, then have to attack, then concede some more. We expect rotation, but we’ve picked out some tips that should land if Arsenal are as dominant as we expect.

Ipswich Town team news

Arijanet Muric, Wes Burns, Chiedozie Ogbene, Jaden Philogene and Sammy Szmodics are ruled out due to injury.

Kieran McKenna could name the same side that battled to a 2-2 draw with Chelsea, featuring Axel Tuanzebe, Dara O’Shea, Cameron Burgess and Leif Davis in defence.

With Kalvin Phillips doubtful, the hard-hitting Sam Morsy will partner Jens Cajuste in midfield.

Stamford Bridge goalscorers Ben Johnson and Julio Enciso will retain their place alongside Omari Hutchinson if he’s deemed fit enough to start. If not, Jack Clarke is an option.

George Hirst was handed a start last weekend, but the well-rested Liam Delap is expected to reclaim his place up front.

Ipswich Town expected line-up

Palmer – Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Burgess, Davis – Morsy, Cajuste – Johnson, Enciso, Hutchinson – Delap

Arsenal team news

Arsenal’s injury list and a testing evening in Madrid will force Arteta to shuffle his pack on Sunday.

Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Jorginho, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are ruled out due to injury.

Ben White and Kieran Tierney may be handed a start in the full-back positions as Jurrien Timber and Myles Lewis-Skelly are afforded a rest.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has featured in a right-sided midfield role recently and could feature, though a settled midfield will allow for more changes elsewhere with minimal disruption.

We may see a fresh front-three of Ethan Nwaneri, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal expected line-up

Raya – White, Saliba, Kiwior, Tierney – Odegaard, Partey, Rice – Nwaneri, Trossard, Sterling

Ipswich Town vs Arsenal: How to watch and listen

Ipswich Town vs Arsenal will be shown live on Sky Sports UHD, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 14:00 on Sunday, April 20. There will be full match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.





Ipswich Town vs Arsenal stats:

– Arsenal have won 10 and drawn one of the 12 Premier League meetings between these sides.

– Ipswich have failed to win all but one of the home Premier League fixtures.

– Ipswich are on their longest losing home run since 1963.

– The Tractor Boys have shipped 36 goals at home, an average of 2.25 per game.

– Arsenal are unbeaten in 14 top-flight meetings dating back to 1984.

– Arsenal are unbeaten in 11 Premier League matches away from home.