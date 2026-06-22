Iran leave note thanking LA for ‘hospitality’ as travel restrictions continue

Iran left a message in their SoFi Stadium locker room on Sunday thanking Los Angeles for its hospitality during the World Cup and saying they are leaving with dignity after a 0-0 draw with Belgium kept alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Los Angeles hosted both of Iran’s Group G matches so far, with the team returning to their base in Tijuana, Mexico between games.

Iran have spent the tournament based in Tijuana commuting to the U.S. for their matches because of restrictions surrounding their stay in the country, while a number of Iran’s team staff and officials have been banned.

U.S. officials have said the squad’s travel arrangements would continue to be assessed, while discussions over easing some restrictions have continued.

“From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilized Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast,” read the handwritten note, which was released by Iran’s football federation.

“Thank you Los Angeles for your hospitality.

“We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honor, and leave with dignity.”

The note also thanked Iranian supporters who gave their “heart, voice and soul” for the team during the two matches and ended with a call for peace, respect and friendship among all nations.

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei has repeatedly criticised the travel restrictions imposed on the side, saying the team has faced challenges no other side have had to endure.

Ghalenoei said the result against Belgium had to be viewed in the context of the difficulties his squad had faced over the past six months.

“I want to go back six months,” he told reporters. “We were in war conditions for six months; we didn’t have our league operating.”

The coach said visa delays, travel restrictions and cancelled friendlies had severely disrupted preparations, with players split between those based inside and outside the country.

“Many teams cancelled the games they would play against us. We came to the World Cup in the worst conditions possible,” he said.

Despite those challenges, Ghalenoei said avoiding defeat in the opening two matches represented a landmark achievement.

“Playing without a loss in two games is a great achievement. It will be written in our footballing history,” he said. “I don’t think any team in the world could have sustained such conditions and play like this.”

Ghalenoei reserved special praise for Beiranvand, calling him “one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of Iranian football” after the veteran’s seven-save performance earned Iran a valuable point.

“These players are giving everything and playing with their heart,” Ghalenoei said. “The history and future generations will remember them.”