Andoni Iraola has reached a decision on the future of Curtis Jones at Liverpool amid interest from Inter Milan and rumours of a move for an £80m ‘photocopy’ to replace him.

Jones has made 228 appearances for his boyhood club after breaking into the first team at the end of the 2019/2020 season and has scored 22 goals and laid on 25 assists for the Reds.

But the 25-year-old has rarely been first choice at Anfield and has grown increasingly frustrated over his lack of game under Arne Slot.

He was heavily linked with a move to Inter in January but Slot blocked the move as on the basis of “only having 16 outfield players” when the Serie A side called for his services.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed last Saturday that “the deal is on” to Inter Milan but Liverpool and the Italian side need to get nearer in their valuations of the player.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Inter are very interested in Curtis Jones. Inter are talking to Liverpool. Inter are starting around €20m [£17.3m], Liverpool want more than €30m [£25.9m], maybe including a sell-on clause and bonuses.

“So there’s still a big gap between Inter and Liverpool, but the deal is on. [Jones] is keen on the move and Chiesa said Jones asked him how life is in Italy.”

While discussing Inter’s summer transfer plans last week, sporting director Piero Ausilio confirmed that the Serie A side remain interested in Jones.

“Curtis Jones, we are paying attention to him,” he said. “We didn’t hide. We understand what the developments will be.”

It’s been suggested that Jones’ fortunes at Liverpool could change under new boss Andoni Iraola, but Gazzetta dello Sport insist that the Spaniard’s arrival ‘did not pave the way for a U-turn’ and the Reds are willing to listen to offers of around £35m.

That’s because Jones ‘isn’t in Iraola’s plans’ as the 43-year-old coach would ‘like to take on of his pupils – Alex Scott – with him to Liverpool’.

The Bournemouth star – a ‘photocopy’ of Jones – will see the Liverpool academy graduate ‘slide down in the hierarchies again’ and ‘increase his eagerness for a change of scenery’.

The Cherries reportedly want at least £80m for Scott, but Liverpool value him at around the £60m mark.

Second midfielder ‘sacrificed’

Liverpool could also ‘sacrifice’ Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister this summer amid interest from Real Madrid to increase Iraola’s transfer pot.

Transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider: “Liverpool have to wheel and deal in the market this summer to try and raise some cash to boost their own transfer kitty.

“Mac Allister is somebody that they could reluctantly cash in on. He still has good value and is a World Cup winner, so if he goes and has a good World Cup again this month, then that’ll obviously maybe bring other teams to the table as well.

“Liverpool, right now, are looking to strengthen rather than weaken the squad, but if they are needing to sell players, Mac Allister could be one of those that could be sacrificed.”