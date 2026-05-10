According to reports, Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola is ‘favouring’ Manchester United over Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Iraola has done a remarkable job at Bournemouth, who boosted their chances of securing Champions League qualification by beating Fulham 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

However, Iraola will not be managing Bournemouth next season because his contract is due to expire next month and it has already emerged that he will leave the club at the end of this campaign.

And Iraola is not short of options for his next move, with Man Utd, Chelsea and Crystal Palace among those linked with him.

Earlier this week, it was prematurely reported that Iraola is ‘close to an agreement’ with Crystal Palace, and he will surely opt for a better move than this sideways step for his next managerial job.

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And a new report from Caught Offside claims Iraola is ‘favouring’ Man Utd and he has ‘concerns’ with the ‘Chelsea project’, while he ‘has not decided’ on a move to Crystal Palace.

A move to Man Utd currently ‘looks increasingly unlikely’ after interim boss Michael Carrick sealed Champions League qualification for the Premier League side.

However, Iraola could still join Man Utd on one condition.

The report explains: ‘However, a lot can change very quickly, and if, for instance, United get cold feet about hiring Carrick permanently, I sense that Iraola would be high up on their list and also willing to speak with the Red Devils.’

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Man Utd ‘sleepwalking’ as Carrick ‘worrying scenario’ raised

And talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy ‘fears’ Man Utd are ‘sleepwalking’ into a ‘worrying scenario’ with Carrick, who ‘faces a similar fate’ to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“I can see both sides [Man Utd appointing Carrick], and I am so torn on this,” Cundy said on talkSPORT after United’s 0-0 draw against Sunderland.

“The reason I’m torn on this is, has Carrick come into Man United and done a good job? Results wise, yes… I’ve seen performances, they’re unconvincing.”

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He added: “They’ve had half a season off!

“Honestly, you’re all dancing around the elephant in the room. The elephant in the room is that Manchester United, and Carrick has come in, he has had to deal with just one game a week.

“You are crazy if you don’t have that conversation with yourself, I think if you just go (on about) how well he’s done, (that) they’re six points off (Manchester) City…

“But here’s the thing, City have won the Carabao Cup, City have been in Europe, City have got the FA Cup (final) coming up.”