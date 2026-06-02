Incoming Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola already knows his first five targets for the summer transfer window at Anfield, according to reports.

The Reds made the decision to sack Arne Slot last month as Fenway Sports Group decided to head in a different direction after a poor season.

It came as a surprise after widespread reports had previously indicated Slot was likely to stay after winning the Premier League title in his previous campaign.

However, Slot will not be at Liverpool next season and the Dutchman will be replaced by Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola, who is leaving the Cherries at the end of his contract this summer.

Although Iraola has not been confirmed by the club, there are many reports claiming it is just a matter of time before the Spaniard is named the new Liverpool head coach.

And Iraola already knows which targets he wants with Liverpool also having their own ideas of what areas they want to improve over the summer months.

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ESPN have now revealed that Iraola and Liverpool are eyeing five players as their top targets as they look to improve their attack, midfield and right-back.

The report adds:

‘Sources have told ESPN that signing an elite winger is high on the club’s list of priorities this summer. RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is admired, although he is likely to be courted by a host of top clubs. Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola has also been monitored, while it could make sense to move for a more experienced attacker, like West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen, to complement any less established arrivals.

‘Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is a player of interest, as is Inter Milan right back Denzel Dumfries, whose contract contains a €25 million release clause active in July.’

With Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah’s exits already confirmed by the club, Liverpool could also allow four more players to leave in the summer.

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Alisson Becker, who Liverpool currently want to keep around, Federico Chiesa, Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez have been named as potential outgoings.

Liverpool fans blamed for Slot exit

Liverpool legend John Barnes thinks the Reds fanbase are responsible for Slot losing his job at Anfield with their attitude “disapponting”.

Barnes told Historic Newspapers: “I was a big fan of Arne Slot, because Liverpool chose him and I thought he did well. He should have been given more time to allow his big signings like Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz to gel, because that doesn’t always happen all at once.

“I support the hierarchy at the club and the decisions they make, but in my opinion, the owners didn’t sack Slot – the fans did. Hierarchies and owners don’t get rid of managers, fans do. No matter how much time owners want to give a manager, they know they need the fans onside and if that doesn’t happen, it’s not going to work.

“That’s the disappointing thing for me – I don’t think the Liverpool fans backed Slot enough. Once the fans lose faith in you, the players absolve themselves for bad performances and put the blame on the manager.

“We saw it at Manchester United with Ruben Amorim last season when Micky van de Ven ran the length of the pitch unchallenged and assisted a goal for Tottenham, and the fans booed the manager. What’s the manager supposed to do about that?

“The point I’m making is that the fans are the ones who sack the manager, not the owners. I don’t think the owners wanted to make the decision they have with Slot, but they acknowledged it went too far from a fan perspective.”

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