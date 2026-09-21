Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has hit back at Jamie Carragher’s comments on midfielder Florian Wirtz, who is a “nothing” player.

On Sunday afternoon, Liverpool earned all three points with a narrow 1-0 win against Bournemouth, though it was another unconvincing performance from Iraola’s side.

Therefore, it is hardly surprising that several Reds players have been criticised after the victory, and Carragher has hit out at Wirtz.

Wirtz has struggled to adapt to the Premier League following his £116m move from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, and Carragher has argued that he has been a “nothing” player for Liverpool.

“Wirtz has been really poor again. It’s just nothing. Nothing is happening there at all,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

READ: Florian Wirtz is ‘nothing’ and Liverpool aren’t much more because of him



“In the main, people have been understanding of his situation. He’s new to the league and Liverpool were poor last season. When you come for that price tag, people want goals and assists.”

He added: “I think going forward Iraola’s got a decision to make here. Wirtz would not be in my Liverpool team. Manchester City at home, for me, he can’t be in the team.

“Sooner or later [Iraola] is going to have to make a decision on Florian Wirtz, and, for me, I hope it’s sooner.

“Not because I don’t like Florian Wirtz, I’m desperate for the kid to do well. I just want Liverpool to win. That’s it, basically.”

READ MORE: Andoni Iraola ‘blew his top’ at Liverpool star in Bournemouth win – ‘Starting to disbelieve’



“He started the game slowly, I agree…”

However, Iraola has defended Wirtz, who “helped” Liverpool to “improve” after a slow start against Bournemouth.

“He started the game slowly, I agree. The first minute they went quite intense and we were not quite with us,” Iraola said on Sky Sports.

“The duels in the middle. After that first phase, I think we improved. Florian has helped us also to improve.

“Second half he was playing much better, he was finding better spots to receive and turn. Probably we haven’t found the last part or moment to score but I think I’m much more happy with his second half than his first one.”

Iraola added: “I’m obviously happy with the result. I know it’s a difficult place to come, very difficult place to get three points.

“We could see in the game, at the beginning in the first 20 minutes, we weren’t at the level at the game, and it has cost us until afterwards, where we finished the first half better.

“The second half we played better. But that beginning of the game kind of – not surprised us because we knew where we were coming to – but it was difficult for us.

“We could see a bit later when Bournemouth started to get tired that in the second half we controlled the game much better. We even had chances to finish but didn’t score the second one. But that first part of the game, we were not winning duels, second balls and when they play with this intensity, you have to be at their level.”

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