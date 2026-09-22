According to reports, Andoni Iraola has set a ‘private challenge’ for Alexander Isak, who has been told to copy a Liverpool teammate.

The Liverpool striker was involved in one of last summer’s transfer sagas, and he ultimately joined the Premier League giants from Newcastle United for around £125m.

Isak had a disappointing debut season at Liverpool, partly because he missed a large portion of the campaign due to injury. He only made 22 appearances across all competitions and scored three goals.

However, the 27-year-old produced stronger performances for Sweden at the World Cup, and he has carried that form into this season.

Isak has been much more like his usual self at the start of this season, with the striker scoring four goals in his first five Premier League games this term.

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Despite this, new Liverpool boss Iraola reportedly wants more from Isak, who has been set the ‘private challenge’ to become a ‘complete’ player.

Alexander Isak told to copy Liverpool teammate

A report from The Daily Mail has gone as far as to say that Iraola has instructed Isak to copy Liverpool youngster Lewis Koumas.

The report explained: ‘Iraola insists the demands on Isak are the same as anyone, be it a £125m player or an academy kid like Lewis Koumas, whom he has described as ‘contagious’. The Welshman clearly lacks Isak’s finishing instinct but more than makes up for it with his relentless off-the-ball running.

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‘Iraola does not treat Isak differently based on his price tag and has been unafraid to show him clips of rookie Koumas, who sets the gold standard for off-the-ball work. On the other hand, Iraola has been demanding more of Koumas with the ball at his feet and the former Hull City loanee had several loose touches on Sunday that were noted.’

After Isak scored the winner as Liverpool beat Bournemouth 1-0 on Sunday, Iraola revealed what the striker could have done better.

“He took the chance after a quiet afternoon – and that’s what a striker’s job is like,” Iraola said.

“He had a couple of situations, a cross he didn’t hit properly, one when his control wasn’t right and then the goal.

“But he has to help us to be closer to the box, to play in the opposition half and to have meaningful possession.

“Then, if the team is playing there, he will receive the rewards in terms of goals. We need that level so that we can play better.”

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