Manchester United head of recruitment Christopher Vivell has reportedly ‘privately’ hit out at head coach Ruben Amorim over his tactics.

Amorim has come under intense scrutiny after Man Utd were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw against rock-bottom Wolves in midweek.

Under the head coach, Man Utd have improved this season as they are in contention for Champions League qualification, though this is largely thanks to their positive recruitment in the summer.

The Red Devils offloaded most of their dead wood in the summer, while new signings Senne Lammens, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have made a huge impact.

However, Man Uted are arguably being held back by Amorim, who is naively sticking with his failing 3-4-3 system despite having a squad that’s far suited to a 4-3-3 formation.

Without Mbeumo and Amad Diallo, who are away at the African Cup of Nations, Man Utd have become incredibly toothless in attack and they lack creativity in Amorim’s system.

Amorim has indicated that he would change his ways while he has key players unavailable, but he opted for square pegs in round holes against Wolves, only to allow him to stick with his 3-4-3 formation.

Man Utd will look to return to winning ways when they face Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon, but a new report from The Daily Mail claims club chiefs are questioning his methods and have ‘turned on’ him.

It is claimed that Vivell was ‘irritated at how United’s system was so brazenly explained and exploited’ by Fulham and their head coach, Marco Silva, in August’s 1-1 draw.

Speaking post-match, Silva claimed it was “simple” to punish Man Utd.

Silva said: “We knew how they defend and we know they like to squeeze from the back five,. And if you don’t give bodies for them to squeeze from the back five you can create superiority in the middle.

“We know they play with two in the middle, we tried to overload with our three plus Alex (Iwobi). It was as simple as that.”

Regarding Vivell’s response, the report claims: ‘Privately there has been grumblings from powers-that-be for a while about how the team is functioning.

‘Vivell was understood to have been so surprised at the comments that he sent them to the WhatsApp group of United’s senior leadership and is said to have outlined the need to evolve to a less predictable system.’