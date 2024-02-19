Is Christian Pulisic overrated? His jaw-dropping golazo should finally end the debate

Trying to decide upon Christian Pulisic’s true level in recent seasons has been like watching a bear solve a Rubik’s cube; maddening, futile and almost impossible.

Upon breaking through at Borussia Dortmund, blessed with lightning-quick feet and the ability to dust games with outrageous skill like icing sugar on top of a cake, Pulisic has been heralded as America’s first (male) footballing superstar.

His move to Chelsea in 2019, which saw the winger rip Premier League defences apart like a share-and-tear pizza bread, seemed like confirmation of the inevitable. Until Pulisic’s career began to stall.

Chelsea’s maddening transfer policy saw the Pennsylvania native increasingly sidelined at Stamford Bridge. Injuries dulled his edge and Pulisic struggled for any sort of consistency.

